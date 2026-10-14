CENTCOM Smokes Out Sneaky Moves by Iran-Affiliated Boat, and It Did Not Go Well for Them

The Iranian regime no longer has a navy after the U.S. wiped out its conventional fleet.

However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has employed small speedboats to try to fill in and cause problems with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Just how desperate are they? They're even employing dhows, traditional wooden vessels, in an attempt to blend in and look like regular commercial traffic while they attempt to surveil U.S. forces or other shipping in the area.

But as CENTCOM revealed, it looks like the Iranians didn't put one over on the U.S. with this one.

On Oct. 6, U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners transiting regional waters in addition to U.S. Navy warships. Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 14, 2026

On Oct. 6, U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners transiting regional waters in addition to U.S. Navy warships. Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing.

Looks like that dhow isn't going to be doing any surveillance for anyone in the future.

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