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At Least 4 Dead, Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power in Wake of Hurricane Isaias

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 10, 2026 5:46 PM
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At Least 4 Dead, Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power in Wake of Hurricane Isaias
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

Many people were concerned about Hurricane Isaias before it made landfall. 

Fortunately, it weakened before landfall, but it was still a Category 2 hurricane when it hit Florida, then Alabama late Friday. 

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At least four people have died in storm-related accidents after Isaias made landfall in the Florida Panhandle, officials said Saturday, as torrential rain and heavy winds toppled trees and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands along the Gulf Coast.

Two people, one in Florida and one in Alabama, were killed when trees fell on their homes, local officials said. One person in Alabama died in a traffic accident involving downed trees. And one Florida man died in a garage where a generator was running.

There was still significant damage in some areas, including Monroe County, Alabama, and in the Florida Panhandle. 

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A lot of areas in the Southeast faced the risk of flash flooding, although other areas were reopening. 

As of 2 p.m. Central time on Saturday, more than 600,000 customers were without electricity in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, down from nearly 900,000 earlier in the day, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that they were doing good work, clearing areas, working to restore power, and helping people. 

This is a developing story. RedState will provide more updates as warranted.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics FLORIDA | ALABAMA | GEORGIA | RON DESANTIS
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