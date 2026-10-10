At Least 4 Dead, Hundreds of Thousands Remain Without Power in Wake of Hurricane Isaias

Many people were concerned about Hurricane Isaias before it made landfall.

Fortunately, it weakened before landfall, but it was still a Category 2 hurricane when it hit Florida, then Alabama late Friday.

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At least four people have died in storm-related accidents after Isaias made landfall in the Florida Panhandle, officials said Saturday, as torrential rain and heavy winds toppled trees and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands along the Gulf Coast. Two people, one in Florida and one in Alabama, were killed when trees fell on their homes, local officials said. One person in Alabama died in a traffic accident involving downed trees. And one Florida man died in a garage where a generator was running.

There was still significant damage in some areas, including Monroe County, Alabama, and in the Florida Panhandle.

🌀 GROUND TRUTH: Post-Tropical Isaias is leaving behind a path of devastation after making landfall Friday night in Destin, Florida. FOX Weather Senior Correspondent Robert Ray is on the ground in Pensacola Beach, Florida, with the latest on the damage and his experience covering the landfall. @RobertRayWx — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 10, 2026

HUGE SURGE hitting in Destin, FL! #FLwx https://t.co/Tc5bB4vj1y — Clint Hendricks IV 🌪️ (@Clint_wx) October 10, 2026

A lot of areas in the Southeast faced the risk of flash flooding, although other areas were reopening.

As of 2 p.m. Central time on Saturday, more than 600,000 customers were without electricity in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, down from nearly 900,000 earlier in the day, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that they were doing good work, clearing areas, working to restore power, and helping people.

All state bridges, as well as I-10 and US-98, were cleared and opened prior to daylight. Utility crews are working to restore power. State assets are ready should any rescues be needed as the region experiences flooding. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 10, 2026

This is a developing story. RedState will provide more updates as warranted.

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