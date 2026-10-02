New York Attorney General Letitia James just became the face of the Cornell rape case.

This is not going to end well.

Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor in the Cornell University sexual assault investigation, effectively removing the case from Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten.

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“New reporting raises serious questions about the information his office relied upon when it made that decision,” Hochul said in announcing the move.

James will now oversee the investigation and can present evidence to a grand jury and prosecute offenses if warranted.

Whether or not we get justice in this disturbing case of a Jane Doe who was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at Cornell University, this is going to prove to be yet another politicized case that divides Americans.

James, therefore, is the worst possible messenger for New York Governor Kathy Hochul to appoint to lead this sensitive case.

BREAKING: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul taps Attorney General Letitia James to serve as special prosecutor in the Cornell sexual assault case, taking the investigation out of the local district attorney's hands.



"New reporting raises serious questions about the information his… pic.twitter.com/vIsTZS4JCp — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2026

The case involves allegations from a former Cornell student who says she was sexually assaulted by multiple men at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. The men have not been criminally charged and have broadly maintained that sexual activity that night was consensual.

But the handling of the original investigation has come under fire. The woman told Cornell police during an hours-long interview that she was certain she had been raped. Yet a condensed six-page statement prepared by campus police and provided to prosecutors reportedly omitted that unequivocal allegation.

Van Houten's office declined to bring charges after reviewing the statement. The woman later filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell, seven men, the fraternity and others. That lawsuit brought the case roaring back into public view, and Van Houten reopened the criminal investigation before Hochul ultimately handed it to James.

Hochul was furious Friday while discussing the handling of the case.

“In what world would the police” fail to elevate a rape allegation to prosecutors, she asked.

There is an obvious argument for bringing in an outside prosecutor. Public confidence in the original process has been badly damaged, and the discrepancy between what the woman reportedly told police and what prosecutors received demands an explanation.

But Hochul's choice of James ensures that the special prosecutor herself will become part of the story.

James is hardly an anonymous career prosecutor arriving without political baggage. She is one of the most recognizable Democrat attorneys general in America and has spent years at the center of some of the country's most politically charged legal battles.

Most notably, James campaigned for attorney general in 2018 while openly promising aggressive legal action against Donald Trump.

She called Trump an “illegitimate president” and told supporters she intended to investigate his business dealings. After taking office, James ultimately brought the sweeping civil fraud case against Trump and his company.

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A trial judge found Trump liable for fraud and imposed a massive financial penalty. But in August 2025, a divided New York appeals court threw out the monetary penalty, which had grown to more than half a billion dollars with interest, as excessive while leaving the underlying fraud finding and some other remedies intact. Both sides pursued further appeals.

James has also found herself on the other side of a politically explosive prosecution. A federal grand jury indicted her in 2025 on mortgage-related charges. James pleaded not guilty and denounced the prosecution as political retaliation. A federal judge later dismissed the case after ruling that Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor who brought it, had been unlawfully appointed.

The dismissal did not decide whether the underlying allegations were true. But subsequent attempts to revive the prosecution ran into another major obstacle: Federal grand juries twice declined to return a new indictment against James.

Her own partisan rhetoric has ranged from bombastic to inflammatory. During one political event, she charged that the Trump administration is "too male, too pale, and too stale."

This does not inspire confidence that the New York attorney general will be impartial when it comes to prosecuting male defendants who are accused of rape.

Here's video of Letitia James, a state elected official w/ authority to prosecute American citizens, chanting that an administration is "Too Male, Too Pale and Too Stale!!" Sexism, racism, an ageism all in one tidy little chant - and no one cares.https://t.co/FohgGhgXVw — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) October 24, 2025

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Letitia James' big mouth is an undesirable characteristic for a top-ranking law enforcement official. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's lack of judgment is equally as big a problem.

A preview of the disaster this has the potential to become was illustrated by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), who brazenly made statements about the case as if the defendants had already been found guilty.

AOC makes WILD claims on Cornell 7: “Seven men drugged and gang raped a 20-year-old woman. They lured her into a frat house, drugged her with ketamine, and took turns gang raping her for seven hours.” pic.twitter.com/rtraTKkt81 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 1, 2026

The community note was apt: "AOC described civil lawsuit allegations as fact. No criminal charges filed. DA: 2024 police statement described voluntary drug use and sex, not nonconsensual drugging or gang rape. Now under AG James as special prosecutor."

As many times as we have seen horrific national crime stories like these turn out to be true, and several of them turn out to be hoaxes, one would think that both the news media and high-profile politicians would proceed with caution.

This has a real danger of turning out to be Duke Lacrosse 2.0. The attorney in that high-profile case has issued a warning about rushing to judgment.

Attorney Bob Eckstrand, who represented the defendants in the 2006 case, did not argue that we should assume Cornell is a hoax, but rather that we should let the evidence play out in court before drawing a strong conclusion.

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“You have to be able to hold two contradictory thoughts in your head and not jump to one conclusion or another,” he said. “At this point, there’s all kinds of ways this could play out.”

Justice demands that the prosecutors get it right. Appointing a special prosecutor who is infamous for rushing to judgment is precisely the wrong move.

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