Hegseth: Every Warrior Now Gets October Stand-Down Day to Vote

Every service member, like any citizen, has a civic duty to fulfill in every election: To vote. That's not always easy for our men and women in uniform, as many of them are not stationed in their home states, and have to vote remotely via the absentee ballot process. That requires some extra effort; I did it myself in the 1996 election, when I was in Germany in support of Operation Joint Endeavor, and I remember it as a rather drawn-out process.

Advertisement

Now, though, Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced new orders that should make all this easier; the War Department will now institute a one-day stand-down in October, exact date to be determined, for all of our service members to vote.

I am directing all commanders and supervisors at every level to conduct a one-day stand-down in the month of October.



Every warrior will be given the opportunity to vote. pic.twitter.com/OpyVBiemkc — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 2, 2026

Secretary Hegseth says:

So, we all agree that voting is important, number one. We all agree that at the War Department we serve the best citizens in the country, those who wear the uniform, number two. So how about we make sure those who serve our country have every single opportunity to vote? Makes sense to me. Therefore, I'm directing all commanders, and supervisors, at all levels, across this department, to conduct a one-day stand-down during the month of October, beginning this year and continuing every election. This year, we will execute the stand-down no later than October 15th. You see, there's plenty of precedent for this. In fact, in February of 2021, under the Biden administration, then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, mandated an urgent training stand-down. He paused training operations and exercises to address a vaguely defined but urgent "extremism" problem. I remember, patriot extremism. Well, as I've stated before, this is a new and apolitical War Department with all the right priorities. Under the leadership of President Trump, we're upholding things that are central to the defense of our republic, and our American way of life. And we're doing this because in the past, voting for our men and women in uniform has been time-consuming and complex, as many warriors reside outside of their home state for obvious reasons. They face unnecessary difficult ways of obtaining and completing and returning absentee ballots, while serving far from home. Now, we're not telling you who to vote for. But we will give you every opportunity to do so. It's then up to you to exercise your right, as an American, to choose your elected leaders. Voting is the way our founding fathers envisioned every free citizen's ability to participate in government. We're going to take the time, to ensure that you can vote, and that your voice is heard. You are the best citizens of our country, and therefore you should have every opportunity to exercise your right to vote. So, take that day, to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself, and exercise your right to vote. It's about time we prioritize that in this department. And we're fixing it, right here, right now.

You can view the original order here.

Compare this to Lloyd Austin's weak-kneed "extremism" stand-down, which he reportedly had been planning for some time. Austin, the first invertebrate to serve as Secretary of Defense, wanted to stand down training to look for "extremists," which he apparently expected to find in great numbers. Secretary Hegseth, on the other hand, is standing down training, for one day, to make it easier for our troops, our warriors, to vote.

Again, we see the stark difference between Democrat and Republican administrations. Democrats made the military a jobs program for anyone with the neurosis du jour. Republicans build a military that is trained and equipped to close with and destroy the enemy by fire, maneuver and shock effect. Democrats launch hunts for "extremists," which they apparently expect to find hiding behind every door. Republicans launch training pauses to make it easier for the troops to vote.

Remember that, because our own chance to vote is coming soon enough.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.