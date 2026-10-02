France on Fire: 'Mostly Peaceful' Student Protest Hits the Suburbs France Imported

Student protests over teacher shortages, crowded classrooms, and run-down buildings have turned into a brutal lesson in arson as teenagers clash with police across France.

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The demonstrations began in the Paris region in late September and spread nationwide, forcing hundreds of schools to close and leaving more than 100 severely damaged.

Barricades and bins have now been set ablaze.

A school entrance and cafeteria have reportedly been destroyed in Nantes, and a video posted on social media shows a bus engulfed in flames. Which raises the question — how bad is your education system that your students thought the best way to protest the condition of school property was to light it up and make the conditions worse?

Student protesters set fire to the Nelson Mandela High School in Nantes, France.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/1ymjeeywxb pic.twitter.com/Dh71SAsfpL — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) October 2, 2026

The bus video is shocking, not least because it is a moving fireball. The vehicle is not sitting idly by.

What have they done to France?

FRANCE: 🇫🇷 An on fire bus plows through the city!



Riots in France have forced the closure of 400 schools as police clashed with high-school students.



Protesters set fire to bins and school entrances in Paris on Friday, despite Emmanuel Macron’s ban on demonstrations, with… pic.twitter.com/IFarxEqWLp — Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) October 2, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... firefighters being called out. Telegraph.

The Interior Ministry reported 1,949 arrests on Thursday alone and 305 injured police officers and other first responders since the unrest began.

A Rennes youth-center director, Laëtitia Degeuse, said she was "stunned and shocked by" the "massive (police) deployment against young people."

The students, she asserts, are "simply trying to live and study in dignified conditions."

🇫🇷 Another school is on fire in France this morning, October 2.



The entrance to Lycée Roger Verlomme in Paris was set ablaze as the ongoing unrest continues across the country.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/AUpuc4V6uD — Europa.com (@europa) October 2, 2026

And in an all-time quote, Degeuse told the Eurovision News Exchange that "with all this violence, we can’t even hear their demands anymore, even though they’re entirely legitimate."

Ya think? Yeah, arson and raging infernos at schools and on city streets do tend to distract from the original messaging.

🚨🥖A vehicle belonging to Marseille’s naval firefighters was looted and set on fire this Thursday amid high school blockades in the city.#baguette #baguetterevolution #france #chaos pic.twitter.com/3jRVkjo4nV — Baguette Revolution (@BaguetteRevolt) October 2, 2026

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin disagreed that the demonstrations are a simple call for change that should be taken seriously. He said the marches are no longer student protests but public-order disturbances, and that parents should be billed for the damage.

"Parents must fulfill their responsibilities as parents. What are 15- and 16-year-old kids doing attacking bus shelters or their school principals?" he asked.

La contestation sociale est légitime, mais ne peut s’exprimer dans la violence. J'ai donc demandé aux procureurs généraux une réponse pénale ferme et l’engagement de la responsabilité civile des parents de mineurs chaque fois que cela est possible. pic.twitter.com/RmtTBB7dx4 — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 2, 2026

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France already spends heavily on a centralized state school system and still has the shortages, crowded classes, and crumbling buildings the protesters say they are marching over. But when you defend those sowing chaos as a legitimate form of protest while schools and a fire engine burn, you fuel this kind of behavior and practically beg for it to happen again.

A system that will not fire bad teachers, cannot pay good ones, and will not enforce order will eventually decay.

There's another obvious point to make here. The unrest is concentrated in Seine-Saint-Denis, the poorest corner of the Paris region and the district with the highest share of immigrants. There, students have blockaded schools, torn down gates, and fought police while a hard-left mayor said the violence can be legitimate.

France spent decades importing the population of these suburbs and calling the result diversity. The burned schools and the torched fire engine are what open-door policies look like once the kids are old enough to riot.

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