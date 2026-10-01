Man Arrested in Alleged Plan to Attack Texas State Capitol - the Kicker Is What They Claim He Said

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reportedly stopped an attack planned for Oct. 1 on the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

According to the DPS, it investigated the incident, working with the FBI, and then arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera, Jr. in Converse, Texas.

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But what he allegedly said is the kicker.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, DPS officers spoke to Caldera's friend, who said he "had made verbal threats to assault the Texas State Capitol Building." Caldera's friend told DPS officers that Caldera said, "I love you, if you don't see me again," and explained that, "I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up," according to arrest documents. Arrest documents further state that Caldera told his friend that he was angry at AIPAC (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee) and that "these people have to be exterminated."

Yikes. Not only is it wrong to allegedly plan such an attack, but what relation does the Texas State Capitol have to how Israel proceeds in its military action against Gaza?

He was initially charged at the state level with making a felony terroristic threat against a public servant. But his legal troubles didn’t end there, as the FBI has gotten involved as well.

According to Texas DPS, on Wednesday evening, Caldera was arrested by the FBI at the Bexar County Jail to face additional federal charges in connection with the possible planned attack. He was then released from the Bexar County Jail into federal custody. [....] Texas DPS said that at this time, there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the Texas State Capitol, legislators, staff, or the public. Officers will continue to have an increased presence at the Texas Capitol to protect employees, visitors, and state officials.

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