Trump’s Case for War — ‘By Annihilating Iran, We’ve Created Peace’

In a new interview with TIME, President Trump made his case for the continuing Iran war by arguing that the rogue nation's annihilation will lead to peace. The conversation, which took place on September 28 at the White House, was published Thursday.

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Asked how his pitch as a president of peace reconciles with talk about annihilating an entire nation, Trump did not hedge.

"Because by annihilating Iran, we've created peace in the world," he explained. "With Iran, I don't think you could ever have peace."

Pressed on whether he meant the regime or civilians, the President noted how the mullahs have treated their own people.

"They killed 75,000 people in the last number of months. Protesters, innocent ... a lot of very good people," said Trump. "It's unbelievable. It's a bloodbath."

He also laid out the damage he says the military campaign has already done. Iran’s nuclear program, navy, air force, and radar — decimated.

"I'm in there now for six months, and I've destroyed their nuclear capability. I've destroyed their navy. 159 ships are at the bottom of the sea. I've destroyed their air force. All their planes are gone. I've destroyed their radar."

TIME: How can the president of peace be calling for the annihilation of an entire people?



Trump: "Because by annihilating Iran, we've created peace in the world. With Iran, I don't think you could ever have peace." https://t.co/yjwvio0WC2 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 1, 2026

Trump said the war is in its seventh month because he chose to keep going. He told TIME he could have stopped after the first series of strikes.

"I wanted to go further. I took them out. I could have stopped then, but I wanted to go further," he insisted.

"When I said I was going to be there for a short period of time, I was, and then I decided I wanted to go further than that because I didn't want to have them come back in some different form."

Asked why many Americans assumed a four-to-six-week war, the president blamed the media and reminded readers that the Iran campaign is far shorter than other military efforts.

"I think the press fed it to them, so that—look, we were in Vietnam for 21, 20, years. We were in Afghanistan for many years. We were in Korea for many," he said. "We're everywhere for many years."

Trump then left the door open to an even harder campaign after Election Day.

Asked if he will ramp up bombing after the midterms, he said, “Possible.”

TIME: Are you going to ramp up bombing after the midterms? There's been reports of that.



Trump: "Possible." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 1, 2026

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He would not provide specifics.

"I can't tell you that because look, you know, you're asking, where are you going to bomb?" the president countered.

Asked again if post-midterm strikes were a "consideration," Trump gave an answer that will likely give Republican candidates consternation.

"We have a lot of weapons. You know, we've been stocking up for the last six months."

Public opinion is not currently with him on the war. A CNN poll in late September found 26 percent approve of his handling of Iran, down from 33 percent a month after the fighting began, and a New York Times/Siena survey the same month put approval at 27 percent.

The White House would do well to develop better messaging as to why the United States remains engaged with Iran. The President has done his part here.

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