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Report: Illegal Aliens Find Out It's Not a Good Idea to Try to Enter Country on Jet Skis

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 29, 2026 8:18 AM
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Report: Illegal Aliens Find Out It's Not a Good Idea to Try to Enter Country on Jet Skis
Jennifer Van Laar/RedState

One of the big positives of the Trump administration has been how much more secure the border is now than it ever was under Joe Biden. 

That's not just at the border with Mexico, but in other places as well. 

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Amy Reichert posted a good example of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) effort in California about an incident that occurred on Imperial Beach in San Diego, reportedly on Saturday morning. This is an area that has had a lot of trouble with human smuggling in the past, and they drop off people from jet skis on the beach. But watch what happens here. 

The human smugglers drop off the illegal aliens in the surf. But then, before they can even get out of the water, you see a CBP agent race up on an ATV, and then nail the guy on the beach. People observing the action see the CBP coming up. "That'd be the sickest job in the world, dude!" one of the observers says as they cheer the capture. 

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As Fox's Bill Melugin notes, "Talk about a fast response!" Indeed. Now, that's quick action. What a difference between that and Joe Biden's open-door policies. Yes, smugglers are going to try to test it — that's why you need people who are dedicated to continuously cutting them off. How great this is, compared to the videos of thousands pouring over the border that we had with Biden. 

It's important to remember the failures Democrats brought us when they had power. While we finally have good security, they want to bring us back, shut down the progress we have made, and do things like abolish ICE. 

There's also reportedly a caravan coming through Mexico, as many did under Biden, flooding into the country. Under Trump, they're being monitored, told they will not be allowed in, and if they try, they will be arrested. 

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"USBP is closely engaged with its international partners to monitor their movement and any additional developments," DHS told Fox News in a statement. "[United States Border Patrol] USBP reminds migrants that under the leadership of President Trump and Homeland Secretary Mullin, the border has remained closed and secured for the last 16 months."

The caravan, numbering in the hundreds as of Monday, is predominantly made up of Hondurans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans, Ecuadoreans and Haitians.

Funny how this assembles right before the midterms. 

If someone is telling them that things will change after the midterms and that's prompted the movement, they're sadly mistaken. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | CALIFORNIA | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | BORDER SECURITY
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