MS NOW Crew Gets Stuck in Texas Desert — and Guess Who Comes to the Rescue

Sometimes there is just some amusing karma in the world.

Now, we all know that the very liberal MS NOW likes to spend their time trying to report negative things about the Trump administration, and, of course, they tend to be very negative about anything having to do with illegal immigration.

Advertisement

So it turns out they had a team out at the Texas border to do a story about the border wall and objections people have to it. They were also remarking on some of the challenging landscape that people trying to get into the country would have to go past. But then the MS NOW folks had a small problem.

WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Forced to Rescue MS NOW Crew After Vehicle Bottoms Out https://t.co/7ZngGBjW4q pic.twitter.com/NvcWWJbgUR — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) September 12, 2026

Antonia Hylton and her crew were reporting from Texas’ Big Bend region for the debut of “The Assignment” when their Jeep Wagoneer bottomed out shortly after a visit to the Alvarado Ranch. “As the sun went down, our Jeep Wagoneer bottomed out in the desert,” Hylton said.

Guess who they needed to save them?

The stranded crew needed help from Border Patrol as darkness descended, according to Hylton. “Eight Border Patrol agents in four different trucks came out that night to rescue our crew,” she said. “Three of their four vehicles got trapped in the process.”

That is flat-out hilarious. It's not going to be the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) or the Sinaloa cartel that comes to rescue them. But it shows once again the work of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the things that they have to deal with every day. They don't get enough credit for what they do, even having to save this crew from a network that is very critical of them. It's the policy of President Donald Trump that has helped to secure the border now, but it's these guys who are carrying out the job.

While MS NOW may want to concentrate on one particular area where it might be challenging to get through, they don't focus on all the areas that illegal aliens could, and did, just walk across in the massive wave that Joe Biden let into the country. Where were their investigative stories and speaking out against that? Oh, and notice they also had a piece in there of people cheering for James Talarico right at the end of that clip. Because, of course, they did.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.