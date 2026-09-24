More Kamala Harris Remarks at NAACP Event Have Everyone Talking — Just Not in a Good Way

Kamala Harris was in Michigan earlier in the week to support the Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

As we noted, he didn't seem all that enthusiastic about her being there. Not that we could blame him. She made some bizarre comments, and one has to wonder if she helps at all when she shows up for a candidate.

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Meanwhile, another Democrat candidate for Senate, Adam Hamilton, flat-out said he didn't want Harris campaigning for him, that she would probably hurt rather than help, and that what some national Democrats thought didn't play in Kansas. Now that was an incredibly succinct indictment of how the Democrats' extreme policies don't work there.

Harris also spoke at an NAACP event in Detroit on Tuesday, talking about the 2026 midterms. She made the wild claim that cleaning the voter rolls was somehow cheating. She also made some other remarks that had a lot of people talking — and not in a good way. They wondered what was going on in this clip, with some questioning whether her delivery sounded different.

Kamala Harris unveiled a new blaccent at an NAACP event in Detroit tonight



This pretty much confirms it



She's running in 2028 pic.twitter.com/7h1yjT0wIl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 23, 2026

"Shirley Chisholm talked about it. If you're not at the table, bring a folding chair. Otherwise, you might be on the menu. I'm conflating two people say, you know. It's OK to not be in love with a candidate. It's OK to vote and ask everybody else to vote, because this choice is better than that one."

I'm not even sure what she's trying to say there. What a difference from Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, who was a powerful speaker. You are no Shirley Chisholm, Kamala.

Some on X accused Harris of putting on an accent; others questioned if she had been drinking.

Some were convinced her actions or accent showed she wanted to run for president in 2028.

What's with the persistent wiggle when she talks and laughs? — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 23, 2026

Her remarks reminded many of how lucky we were to have dodged this bullet.

"If you're not at the table, bring a folding chair because you might be on the menu." -Kamala Harris



Grateful every day she is not our president 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nyeDTGO7Xl — Republicans (@Republicans) September 23, 2026

Some also pleaded with Democrats to pick her to run in 2028, saying that was the best thing they could do — to help the Republicans win the White House again. How much money did she blow in record time in the last attempt? She could try to top it this time.

Deep thoughts from Kamala Harris.

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The newest Kamala Harris word salad has dropped, and here it is word for word: "We lose our power. I do believe that when you feel powerless, you are powerless. And when we feel powerful, we are powerful." pic.twitter.com/RqY5akhZsZ — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) September 23, 2026

"We lose our power. I do believe that when you feel powerless, you are powerless. And when we feel powerful, we are powerful," Kamala proclaimed.

Once we are feeling the feelings that we feel, the feelings felt by the feel we feel are the feelings we felt by the feelings we feel — GeoStorm (@CryptoStorm3) September 23, 2026

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