'Peak' Kamala Harris: Stopping Non-Citizens From Voting Is Cheating, Actually

Kamala Harris is baaaaacccckkkk.

The elite-coronated queen of cringe has returned. And if you had any doubt whatsoever that she is running in 2028, check out her new "blaccent."

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Kamala Harris unveiled a new blaccent at an NAACP event in Detroit tonight



This pretty much confirms it



She's running in 2028 pic.twitter.com/7h1yjT0wIl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 23, 2026

"Shirley Chisholm talked about it. If you're not at the table, bring a folding chair, otherwise you might be on the menu," she said. "I'm conflating two people saying that [cackles]."

Jasmine Crockett, eat your heart out.

But her real show-stopping line during the NAACP event was so mind-bending that only a Democrat would believe it.

You see, stopping cheating... is actually cheating. Who knew?

Kamala Harris says that removing hundreds of thousands of non-citizens from voter rolls is “cheating.”



"They’re trying to take our tools, but we are a creative people."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/hmiR8IVTI9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2026

"They are cheating by purging voter rolls," a totally not drunk Harris argued. "So we say as leaders then to folks, not only must you regislur to vote, check your voter registration status to make sure you haven't been purged from the rolls. They’re trying to take our tools, but we are a creative people. And we know how to fight and we have always been fighting against the odds. And that has never deterred us."

Neither has the law, apparently. I am pretty damn sure what you are arguing for here are dirty voter rolls. That would be voter rolls that are chock full of people who are, I don't know, ineligible to vote in elections.

Now, why would Kamala Harris and other Democrats want dead people and illegal aliens and convicted felons on the voter rolls? Why are thirty states and Washington, D.C. literally hiding their voter rolls from the federal government? Is this the behavior of an honest party that cares about "democracy"?

No, and this sounds like the delusional ravings of a woman who just fell out of a coconut tree.

As if she couldn't stoop any lower (except maybe in the San Francisco D.A.'s office), she hit the campaign trail with the radical Islamist-turned-communist Abdul El-Sayed.

She subsequently laid waste to any sense of authenticity that the sharia-supporting Michigan senate candidate had been trying to gin up.

As RedState's Bob Hoge put it, "El-Sayed barely moved a muscle during her rant, and nodded unenthusiastically exactly once. Vintage Kamala."

Abdul El-Sayed - who said breast cancer funding was "disturbing" - looks miserable as Kamala Harris yells, not once but twice, that opposing woke DEI is "an attack on maternal care." pic.twitter.com/OjDEDBdshq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2026

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Despite El-Sayed's "Trumpian" pose, Harris sucked the life out of the room with mind-numbing one-liners, fake anecdotes, and cringy word salad.

Former VP Kamala Harris, campaigning for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), speaks about the importance of black maternal health care: "On this subject, I know he will be a champion." pic.twitter.com/iiufH2HPSG — CSPAN (@cspan) September 22, 2026

And for a Democrat Party that has virtually sold its soul for power, Harris is the perfect spokesperson: Fake, dishonest, and unlikable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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