Trump's Humorous Moments at the UN With Japanese PM, Marco Rubio Spark More Memes

President Donald Trump had a busy working day on Tuesday.

He was at the United Nations to give his speech to the General Assembly, addressing Iran and a variety of other topics. But he also had multiple meetings, including with world leaders.

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But Trump, being Trump, displayed his typical humor throughout the day.

Trump has a great working relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We've seen some of their congenial interaction in the past, and that's making the relationship with Japan stronger. But there was a humorous moment when they had to get to work, and they wanted to toss out the media. Normally, you would think that's Trump's bailiwick — he has no problem telling the media to get lost. But in this case, he turned the moment over to Takaichi.

🚨 LMFAO! Hilarious moment as Japan PM Sanae Takaichi just told the Fake News, GET OUT OF THE ROOM



TAKAICHI: "I'd like to cover a lot of agenda items [with Trump]. Why don't we ask the press to leave the room?"



TRUMP: "Well, YOU HEARD HER!"



🤣🇯🇵🇺🇸



Trump's meeting is now… pic.twitter.com/uu5d45Y3V9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

"I'd like to cover a lot of agenda items [with Trump]," she said through the translator. "So why don't we ask the press to leave the room?"

Everyone laughed at the genteel booting of the media.

Trump smiled. "Well, you heard her! She's the boss!" Now that's a real hat tip of respect to her. He wouldn't say that about many people.

Then Trump had another moment when he was talking about Cuba on a panel with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump nuked the Cuban regime during his speech, and their representatives walked out.

Trump spoke about Cuba having another blackout. He explained what could really solve all of Cuba's issues.

🚨 LMAO!! Funniest president ever 😭



"We're gonna in the near future drop Marco Rubio off in the middle of Cuba on the way back from Iran! Fly him in, drop him off, HE'LL FIGURE OUT THE REST!"



It's kind of true, Marco could probably serve as Acting President of Cuba, WHILE… pic.twitter.com/Deb155mG4w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

"We're gonna someday in the near future drop him off in the middle of Cuba, on the way back from Iran. We're gonna have one of those big, beautiful aircraft carriers fly him in, drop him off; he'll figure out the rest, he always does."

Well, you know that's already got the memes going — Rubio now sitting on the couch, becoming the leader of Cuba. Because Rubio is always the guy who comes in to resolve the issues. That's why he was just named the permanent national security adviser, one of the jobs he had been doing on an interim basis. What's one more job?

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Here we go Marco! 🤣⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nZEFb0EjeS — Santos Ray Victorero, II (@realSRVictorero) September 22, 2026

But it shows that Trump has great respect for Rubio's understanding of what's happening in Cuba, as well as faith in his ability to get things done.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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