Pure Gold: MS NOW Gets Nailed for Bungling Their Own Fact Check of Trump's UN Speech

Liberal media has certainly not acquitted itself well when it comes to its coverage of President Donald Trump, which perhaps explains some of his objections to how they do things.

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For more than ten years, they have published all kinds of things that were not true or were spun out of context. It's perhaps understandable why he might find their coverage a bit skewed.

Last week, Trump booted three networks from White House access: CNN, Politico, and MS NOW. They weren't happy about it and announced they would file a lawsuit, asserting their First Amendment rights. Then more media outlets said they would be suspending pool coverage of Trump because "the public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government."

So it's rather hilarious when the liberal media proves the problem they have with that last sentence. It's extra funny when it's Fox, which the liberal media is always criticizing, serving it up to them.

Our sister site Townhall reported on the savage schooling from Fox's Trace Gallagher.

🔥 Fox’s Trace Gallagher CALLS OUT MS Now for cutting away from Trump’s UN speech to fact-check him — before having to fact-check themselves!

⁰“The Fox News Common Sense department was not one bit surprised to see MS Now cut away from the president’s speech at the United… pic.twitter.com/uiNt2lnxNj — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 23, 2026

The Fox News Common Sense department was not one bit surprised to see MS Now cut away from the president’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. But Common Sense was surprised that the reason MS NOW cut away was to fact-check the president’s speech at the UN General Assembly.” “And let’s face it, allowing MS to fact-check the president is like allowing the United Nations to fact-check Israel. In other words, when hatred runs deep, facts run awry.”

Gallagher's main point was: Why were they interrupting the speech in the first place, and then getting facts wrong themselves?

“But the amazing thing about the MS fact-check is the fact that MS had to fact-check itself. The same network who said the president’s speech was, quote, “riddled with false claims,” had to come back on the air and correct a false claim. Oops.” “Common Sense thinks if you’re gonna interrupt the president’s speech just to criticize the president’s speech, why not just take a page out of CNN’s playbook and ignore the president’s speech altogether?”

𝐌𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐖 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐓-𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐓𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐅 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏'𝐒 𝐔𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐂𝐇 "𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐃𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐈𝐌𝐒"



MS NOW — the network formerly known as MSNBC — cut away from President Trump’s address to the United Nations… pic.twitter.com/eDYUO7607u — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) September 23, 2026

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Of course, CNN ignoring the speech also tells you they're not really interested in presenting the facts to the American people.

Gallagher pointed out the MS NOW "oops" moment during a discussion with LA Mom Magazine founder Shirin Yadegar and OnLACA streaming channel Jeff Vaughn.

🚨 NEW: Fox News panel SLAMS MS Now for interrupting Trump’s U.N. speech with a failed ‘fact check’



Trace Gallagher: “I mean, the whole thing is you want to criticize the president and then you screw up the criticism. It’s a bad look when you get the fact and you have to… pic.twitter.com/Tei6wN8TNI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 23, 2026

“I mean, the whole thing is you want to criticize the president, and then you screw up the criticism. It’s a bad look when you get the facts, and you have to fact-check yourself!” Gallagher exclaimed.

Yadegar agreed, saying that in order to be objective, if MS NOW were going to take such an approach, they have to do it across the board. She termed it "activism," not journalism. "These gotcha moments that they’re trying to do — if you’re gonna do it, at least make sure you get your facts right.”

Vaughn said, "It seems like they wanna interrupt and get the last word, and that really is the control here.”

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"And so they interrupt; they wanna do everything they can to make sure they get their word in edgewise before the president does. In that case, I just thought, Trace, it looks silly and childish," he asserted.

The greater problem here is the bias — why are they fact-checking in the middle of the speech? Why can't they let people hear the speech itself and make up their own minds? They can always fact-check it after. But they don't want you to be able to do it — they think they are so important they have to put their filter over the speech to interpret it for you.

That's the problem with MS NOW and a lot of other liberal media in general.

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