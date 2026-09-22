Marco Rubio’s Meme Job Gets Permanent NSA Upgrade From Trump

One of the famous Murphy's Laws of Combat items is this: "Take more than your fair share of objectives, and you'll be given more than your fair share of objectives to take." That applies in non-military circles, too; just as our Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been the subject of a lot of good-natured ribbing in the last few months, mostly with the "couch" memes, showing him wearing a variety of getups in accordance with whatever the latest task or position President Trump has asked him to take on. Now, though, one of them has been made official and permanent: Marco Rubio is now not only Secretary of State but also National Security Advisor, the first person to hold both roles simultaneously since Henry Kissinger.

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Marco Rubio’s White House role is now permanent.



President Donald Trump signed a commission formally making Rubio his national security adviser, three administration officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. Rubio had served in the role on an interim basis since May 2025.



The… pic.twitter.com/Y6bxJtbsQG — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 22, 2026

The post reads:

Marco Rubio’s White House role is now permanent. President Donald Trump signed a commission formally making Rubio his national security adviser, three administration officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. Rubio had served in the role on an interim basis since May 2025. The secretary of state is only the second person in U.S. history to hold both posts simultaneously, following Henry Kissinger in the 1970s.

Marco Rubio has certainly shown he's up for the task, along with the various other tasks he's been given.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has collected an unusually broad portfolio in President Donald Trump’s second administration — and one of his most powerful roles is now permanent. Trump recently signed a commission formally making Rubio his national security adviser, a senior State Department official, White House official and senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. The move makes permanent a role Rubio has held since May 2025, when Trump tapped him to replace Michael Waltz on an interim basis. Rubio will continue to manage the National Security Council process and serve as a direct line to the president on national security matters.

He's already the best Secretary of State in recent history, at least since Henry Kissinger, possibly since Cordell Hull. He's also probably the smartest person in the administration, with the possibility of a tie with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. And, when you set aside all the jokes, Rubio has shown a remarkable ability to keep a lot of balls in the air at once. That's not only a valuable skill for a secretary of state, it's a pretty good ability for a president to have, too, even if it does result in his having dark circles under his eyes from time to time.

It will be more than amazing if we don't one day see Marco Rubio sitting in the Oval Office as the resident, not as a guest, advisor, or Cabinet member. In fact, if Vice President Vance seeks the nomination in 2028, he could do a lot worse than to pull Marco Rubio as his running mate. He's remarkably competent, as well, which certainly isn't something one could say about anyone in the last administration, from the Oval Office on down.

That's one big advantage the Republicans have right now: Smart and capable people. Who do the Democrats have as a standard-bearer? Gavin Newsom, whose haircuts are worth more than what's under them? Pete Buttigieg, who failed to properly manage South Bend, Indiana, to the point where locals called him "Pothole Pete?" Eric Swalwell, whose primary challenge nowadays is trying to remember where he stuck his finger last? Kamala Harris, who can't string together a coherent sentence if you spot her two verbs and a conjunction?

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Marco Rubio's one of the best. He's leaps and bounds above anyone in the other party. And he's got a long way to go.

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