Democrat Darling Hasan Piker: 'I Will Throw You in Prison... I Want Chinese-Style Communism'

Democrat media darling Hasan Piker has done it again. He has told everyone exactly what he thinks.

While on a stream, Piker laid out exactly how he wants communists to fully take over the Socialist Democrat Party and purge any moderates.

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"I want Chinese style communism to happen inside of the Democratic Party. I want to do cultural revolution shit. We're doing a struggle session Chuck Schumer... people can now throw their old tomatoes at Cuck Schumer"



-- Hasan Piker fantasizes about a new Cultural Revolution pic.twitter.com/GNstKZQefn — fauxstonox (@fauxstonox) September 23, 2026

Here are a number of choice lines from Piker's rant:

“I will throw you in prison.”

“I want to put you physically behind a prison.”

“I want Chinese style communism to happen inside of the Democratic Party right now.”

“I want to do cultural revolution sh*t.”

“We’re doing a struggle session, Chuck Schumer… people can now throw their old tomatoes at Cuck Schumer.”

“Explain to us your counter revolutionary behavior right now, Cuck Schumer.”

Are there moderates in the radicalized Democrat Party? We'll have to take Piker's word for it.

That's because the Socialist Democrat Party leadership has no problem associating with Piker.

No matter the media's mendacious deflections about Hasan Piker, he has not been some "fringe outsider" the party kept at arm’s length. He has been on stage and on camera with a long run of Democrats.

The biggest in-person pairing was Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who brought him to campus rallies at Michigan and Michigan State, appeared with him in Dearborn, and was with him at a Detroit pool party the night before the primary. Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, and Summer Lee were at those Michigan events.

Cori Bush brought him to a May Day rally in St. Louis. Saikat Chakrabarti did an event with him in San Francisco. Adam Hamawy had him on the trail in New Jersey.

Zohran Mamdani had him at a campaign rally and at election night. Bernie Sanders rallied with him and sat for a joint interview. House and local left candidates Melat Kiros, Chris Rabb, Claire Valdez, Aber Kawas, and the rest of that NYC-DSA slate shared events with him too.

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The College Democrats of America invited him to speak. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did the Fighting Oligarchy interview with Sanders. Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Nithya Raman, Tom Steyer, Francesca Hong, and Darializa Avila Chevalier all went on with him.

And when Piker shows up in Mao-style suits to harangue college students about the alleged virtues of communism (while leaving out all those uncomfortable bits like political persecution, censorship, and mass murder), then Americans should be paying close attention.

"No more to Trumpism, but no more to the Democrats who compromise, who conciliate, and who betray us," Piker said to applause at the 2026 College Democrats of America summer convention.

"No more to the fascist reactionaries, but no more to the Democrats who will collaborate and cooperate with the fascists, who will fund ICE, who will fund Israel, who will help poison the planet, who will stiff workers and help bosses," he rambled on.

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Former L.A. mayor's candidate Spencer Pratt has repeatedly hammered Piker for his communist comments.

"Hasan Piker dressed as Mao, brainwashing your kids at college," Pratt posted on X. "They’re communists. This was always communism. "

Hasan Piker dressed as Mao, brainwashing your kids at college.



They’re communists. This was always communism. pic.twitter.com/dgYOLLHNuq — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 19, 2026

"Mao killed more people than Hitler. If Hasan Piker had dressed like a Nazi, we'd have an appropriate outrage. But because commies have infiltrated all our institutions & lied about how evil they are, we don't get the National Socialists were no worse than all other socialists," he added.

Pratt also commented on the recent Piker clip making the rounds.

"I will throw you in prison. I want Chinese style communism to happen inside of the democratic party right now. I want to do cultural revolution shit."



Hamas Piker just flat out admits he wants to imprison and kill democrats in a literal communist revolution. These are animals. pic.twitter.com/izogonoalg — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 23, 2026

"Hamas Piker just flat out admits he wants to imprison and kill democrats in a literal communist revolution," Pratt remarked. "These are animals."



Just for context, in Mao's "cultural revolution" that Piker refers to, the Chinese communists brutally executed at least two million people and severely persecuted as many as 30 million people.



So, the Socialist Democrat Party can pretend all they want that these comments are "out of the blue." They are not. This is how radicals talk when they don't think anyone outside of their clique is listening.



Hasan Piker is either gutsy enough, or foolish enough, to say their quiet parts out loud.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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