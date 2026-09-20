Watch: Protesters Already Creating Chaos in North Austin Streets After ICE-Involved Shooting

There was a man who was reportedly shot in an incident by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the North Austin neighborhood in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

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A council member then spread the story that the man who was shot had been shot five times through the back window of the car he was in. The police then debunked that, saying that wasn't the story as they understood the facts at this point.

🚨 BREAKING: Following an ICE-involved shooting in Austin, the Austin Police Chief is DEBUNKING the left's BS narrative in real time



An Austin City Councilman said ICE sideswiped the subject and then shot him 5 times through the back window



Austin PD calls this FALSE: "That's… pic.twitter.com/INl5eLe0yj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

They indicated the man had been shot once and was in serious but stable condition.

But the false story went everywhere, contributing to "dozens and dozens" of protesters out in the streets, clashing with police and what a reporter thought might be pepper spray being used on protesters.

🚨 BREAKING: A group of "protestors" just attempted to RUSH THE POLICE LINE at the scene of the ICE-involved shootlng in Austin



So Texas State Troopers doused them in pepper, forcing them to INSTANTLY RETREAT



THAT'S how it's done. This ain't Minnesota! 🔥 https://t.co/B4SoSnUQRD pic.twitter.com/wzWrt7L1tg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

Water bottles were reportedly thrown at police, and the KVUE reporting team saw people throwing rocks at a car that was trying to get through the area.

Austin is one of the few leftist areas of Texas, and it's showing.

You can see they were blocking the street and caused a long line of backed-up cars. You can see some of them waving Mexican flags, as well as other foreign flags.

🚨 BREAKING: Rioters waving foreign flags are BLOCKING MAJOR ROADWAYS in Austin following an ICE-involved shooting



They've stolen police tape and barricades to block roads, trapping several hundred motorists on a ramp



TEXAS STATE TROOPERS MUST INTERVENE! Because Austin PD sure… pic.twitter.com/SzhiWjswet — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

There were people doing donuts in the street as well.

🚨 We're seeing absolute LAWLESSNESS tonight in Austin because @SecMullinDHS took FIVE HOURS to confirm the subject was an ILLEGAL with a FINAL ORDER OF REMOVAL



That gave leftist activists HUGE amounts of time to create their OWN narrative



It's now TOO LATE to debunk the lies.… pic.twitter.com/apsTXCoXls — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2026

The man who was shot was not Mexican. He reportedly is a Venezuelan national who had a final order of removal.

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Democrats, including Senate nominee James Talarico, were whipping up the anger against ICE, despite not knowing all the facts.

“I am closely following reports of a shooting involving federal immigration officials in Austin. Previous incidents have shown that this agency cannot be trusted to report all the facts. We need a full, independent investigation that includes the release of any and all available footage.

Here was far-left Democrat Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35) promising all kinds of investigations if people put Democrats back into power in the House.

My message to folks speaking out about ICE’s shooting of a man in Austin today: pic.twitter.com/2rF8IxrA8P — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) September 21, 2026

That's one more reason right there to vote Republican.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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