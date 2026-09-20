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Watch: Protesters Already Creating Chaos in North Austin Streets After ICE-Involved Shooting

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 20, 2026 11:43 PM
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Watch: Protesters Already Creating Chaos in North Austin Streets After ICE-Involved Shooting
AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File

There was a man who was reportedly shot in an incident by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in the North Austin neighborhood in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. 

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A council member then spread the story that the man who was shot had been shot five times through the back window of the car he was in. The police then debunked that, saying that wasn't the story as they understood the facts at this point. 

They indicated the man had been shot once and was in serious but stable condition. 

But the false story went everywhere, contributing to "dozens and dozens" of protesters out in the streets, clashing with police and what a reporter thought might be pepper spray being used on protesters. 

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Water bottles were reportedly thrown at police, and the KVUE reporting team saw people throwing rocks at a car that was trying to get through the area. 

Austin is one of the few leftist areas of Texas, and it's showing. 

You can see they were blocking the street and caused a long line of backed-up cars. You can see some of them waving Mexican flags, as well as other foreign flags.  

There were people doing donuts in the street as well. 

The man who was shot was not Mexican. He reportedly is a Venezuelan national who had a final order of removal. 

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Democrats, including Senate nominee James Talarico, were whipping up the anger against ICE, despite not knowing all the facts. 

“I am closely following reports of a shooting involving federal immigration officials in Austin. 

Previous incidents have shown that this agency cannot be trusted to report all the facts. We need a full, independent investigation that includes the release of any and all available footage.

Here was far-left Democrat Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35) promising all kinds of investigations if people put Democrats back into power in the House.  

That's one more reason right there to vote Republican. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS | RIOTS | JAMES TALARICO
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