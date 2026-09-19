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El-Sayed Shows He Has Some Serious Issues With Bizarre Challenge to Vance

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 19, 2026 10:44 AM
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El-Sayed Shows He Has Some Serious Issues With Bizarre Challenge to Vance
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The Democrat candidate for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, clearly has some issues beyond his extreme policy positions. 

Case in point: 

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His people should tell him to get himself in hand because every time he opens his mouth, he goes down in points. 

El-Sayed tries to attack Vice-President JD Vance. He attacks Vance's beard and claims he's taking TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy). He then challenges him to a weightlifting competition.

“If he thinks that my beard is somehow indicative of my strength, I’m happy to invite him to any weight room in any place,” the Democrat added. “We can do it in DC and let’s see. I’d love to see him on a bench. I’d love to see him on a squat. I’d love to understand if he’s as strong as he likes to pretend he is.”

The University of Michigan grad continued: “JD, listen, man, you talk a good game. You went to Ohio State, didn’t even know how to handle the trophy when you when you had to pick it up. And now you’re on what? Like juiced up on [testosterone replacement therapy]. I’m all natural, bro.

“I’d like to understand what your dose is, and I’d like to understand if your beard’s actually real.”

We saw El-Sayed do something like this before when he tried to challenge his opponent Mike Rogers to a football competition. He's so focused on always trying to prove how "manly" he is. He's constantly acting as though he's in middle school and/or like he has "little man syndrome," and he always has to challenge people to a physical test to prove his worth. And it's not working. 

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Plus, dude, you have a patchy beard. No insult, just facts. Vance has a full beard. 

Vance made a comment about him having a "patchy beard." People were talking about El-Sayed's beard because he made it an issue by talking about it, just like he's the one who made Hasan Piker an issue. 

Vance was a Marine. El-Sayed posts cringy dance videos. Vance doesn't have to wear little black T-shirts to try to look tough. Maybe El-Sayed should just quit while he's behind. 

Even Fox's Aishah Hasnie had thoughts about this juvenile projection from El-Sayed. 

Others pointed out his issues. 

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Just what we need: an extreme far-leftist with short man syndrome and a hair-trigger temper. How about no? But the more he talks, the more he reveals how unsuitable he is for the job. 

I think he thinks he's going to win and then challenge Vance for president in 2028. I think that's why he's so obsessed with Vance. But that's beyond delusional. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JD VANCE | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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