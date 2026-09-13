Freddy Returns, Discovers Iowa and the Real American Sport of Football

Our friend Freddy, the German tourist who became almost a household name during the World Cup, is back in the United States for a visit.

Freddy shared one bang-up road trip with the world over the summer. We got a chance to view our country through the eyes of someone seeing things for the first time, and it was quite an enjoyable ride.

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Freddy enjoyed it so much that he said he had to come back in the fall to find out more about football as well as other American sports and traditions, including our version of Oktoberfest.

He flew in over Greenland, which I just had to include, because you never know when it might become our 52nd state after Canada.

Currently flying over Greenland🇬🇱



Such a spectacular sight. Just endless snow, mountains and untouched nature. A country I’d definitely love to visit one day. pic.twitter.com/4XFvdOGoS1 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 10, 2026

He landed in Chicago and got some great night video of the city. Notice the building he captured in the middle of the video.

He and his buddy found a cheap hotel to spend the night. Then they drove to Iowa, where they found...a lot of corn, and stopped at the world's largest truck stop in Walcott, Iowa.

We made it to Iowa!!!



So far the drive here has been pretty much corn, corn and even more corn🌽 pic.twitter.com/s259KAkT4j — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 12, 2026

We found a crazy place on our way to Iowa City: the world’s largest truck stop. They literally had everything in there. A library, barber, movie theater, dentist and even a chiropractor😭



We ate some dinner there before continuing our drive. pic.twitter.com/Bw5uKwb9S0 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 12, 2026

His first experience was going to be at Kinnick Stadium for the game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State. But first he found out something about football rivalries. He saw the expressive and graphic trash talk Iowa was throwing down at Iowa State.

Big warning on this one for very graphic expressions:

Freddy also discovered tailgating, and he was sorry he didn't get there earlier for more of the festivities.

It’s a crazy party here. Everyone has been tailgating since the morning. Everwhere you go you see these tents with people drinking and having a BBQ. We should introduce this in Germany before games as well! pic.twitter.com/FVtZhqcaD0 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 12, 2026

Then there was the game itself.

This is so sick. The entrance of the players! pic.twitter.com/4vByrFlcOo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 12, 2026

Freddy experienced a very cool tradition where, at the end of the first quarter, all the fans, players, and coaches wave to the kids at the nearby University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The kids then wave back.

After the first quarter everyone is waving to the Children’s Hospital that’s next to the stadium and the kids watching the game from their windows are waving back. Literal goosebumps.🥹 pic.twitter.com/7wpTNkrBB6 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 13, 2026

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He really enjoyed the game and even got a little tour of the facilities afterward.

IOWA GOT THE WIN!!!! 16-13!!!!! WE DEFINITELY PICKED THE RIGHT GAME FOR OUR FIRST COLLEGE FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE! THAT WAS SICK! pic.twitter.com/HDsmSdFKUi — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 13, 2026

It’s past midnight here in Iowa and one of the players is showing us around the facilities. He could be out celebrating the big win, but instead he took the time to do this for some German tourists. Really appreciate it🙏 pic.twitter.com/gLI7MPbABV — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 13, 2026

He thought it was surreal and definitely different from Europe. But he was very into it.

Alright, first college game experience done. We definitely made some beginner mistakes, like arriving way too late for tailgating (sorry to everyone whose tailgate we didn’t make it to). Staying 50 minutes away from the college town probably wasn’t our best idea either.… pic.twitter.com/UJZFBpXKDX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 13, 2026

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