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Freddy Returns, Discovers Iowa and the Real American Sport of Football

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 13, 2026 11:05 AM
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Freddy Returns, Discovers Iowa and the Real American Sport of Football
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Our friend Freddy, the German tourist who became almost a household name during the World Cup, is back in the United States for a visit.

Freddy shared one bang-up road trip with the world over the summer. We got a chance to view our country through the eyes of someone seeing things for the first time, and it was quite an enjoyable ride. 

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Freddy enjoyed it so much that he said he had to come back in the fall to find out more about football as well as other American sports and traditions, including our version of Oktoberfest. 

He flew in over Greenland, which I just had to include, because you never know when it might become our 52nd state after Canada. 

He landed in Chicago and got some great night video of the city. Notice the building he captured in the middle of the video. 

He and his buddy found a cheap hotel to spend the night. Then they drove to Iowa, where they found...a lot of corn, and stopped at the world's largest truck stop in Walcott, Iowa. 

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His first experience was going to be at Kinnick Stadium for the game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State. But first he found out something about football rivalries. He saw the expressive and graphic trash talk Iowa was throwing down at Iowa State. 

Big warning on this one for very graphic expressions:

Freddy also discovered tailgating, and he was sorry he didn't get there earlier for more of the festivities. 

Then there was the game itself. 

Freddy experienced a very cool tradition where, at the end of the first quarter, all the fans, players, and coaches wave to the kids at the nearby University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The kids then wave back. 

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He really enjoyed the game and even got a little tour of the facilities afterward. 

He thought it was surreal and definitely different from Europe. But he was very into it. 

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News Topics SPORTS | USA | CHICAGO
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