Watch: Raskin Gives Golden Reasons Not to Vote for Dems, Including Remarks About Piker and SCOTUS

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday, and he gave us some great reasons why no one should vote for the Democrats in the midterms.

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First, he tried to deflect from the concerns that even Democrats have about the Democrats' embrace of extremist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. The Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, even pulled Piker in to campaign with him, yet now listen as Raskin scrambles to distance the party from Piker.

Jamie Raskin won't condemn Hasan Piker even after being shown a clip of Piker saying he would vote for terrorists "every single time."



NBC: “Is the Democratic Party tent big enough to include Hasan Piker?”



RASKIN: “I think all of that is an irrelevant distraction.” pic.twitter.com/zLYnHuhZQz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2026

Raskin claimed that Piker saying he would vote for Hamas "every single time" over Israel was an "irrelevant distraction." Um, Jamie? El-Sayed chose to campaign with this guy, and saying he'd vote for terrorists is not irrelevant. Notice he also doesn't really answer the question about "is the tent big enough." There are the people Democrats are pulling into and/or accepting into their tent.

Raskin also falsely accused President Donald Trump of "trying to steal the election."

Then Raskin again attacked the Supreme Court, making it clear he would be for packing the Court with more justices. He even said he didn't have confidence in the Court's "legitimacy," even as he falsely claimed the Court had been "stacked, packed, and gerrymandered."

We are witnessing the destruction of the English language and the fact that words used to have meaning:



Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin says the Supreme Court has been “gerrymandered”all while he is pushing to pack the court.



🤡 pic.twitter.com/K12MY1PRMJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 6, 2026

Not only is this world-class projection, but it's also just dumb. You can't "gerrymander" the Supreme Court. That refers to the process of manipulating election maps in Congressional races. We reported Raskin using this term and attacking the Court last week as well. So it's not just a random usage; it's a talking point he's trying to hoodwink people with, but it just makes him look ridiculous, wrong, and desperate.

It's been nine justices for 157 years, since 1869, and the truth is it's the Democrats who are pushing to try to change it because they don't like the political bent of the present Court.

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Then he made clear that they were going to be all about impeaching Trump if they got back power. He even suggested that bulldozing the East Wing was sufficient to impeach him.

Democrat Jamie Raskin — instead of working for Americans — wants to impeach President Trump but can’t name an offense.



NBC: Do you believe Trump has committed impeachable offenses?



RASKIN: “Undoubtedly...we don't have time to remotely scratch the surface.” pic.twitter.com/sgwJu3T42i — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2026

So Raskin has given us a window into what their plans are: nothing of consequence for the American people, but constant investigations to take down the Supreme Court and Trump.

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