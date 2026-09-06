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Watch: Raskin Gives Golden Reasons Not to Vote for Dems, Including Remarks About Piker and SCOTUS

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 06, 2026 1:43 PM
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Watch: Raskin Gives Golden Reasons Not to Vote for Dems, Including Remarks About Piker and SCOTUS
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday, and he gave us some great reasons why no one should vote for the Democrats in the midterms. 

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First, he tried to deflect from the concerns that even Democrats have about the Democrats' embrace of extremist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. The Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, even pulled Piker in to campaign with him, yet now listen as Raskin scrambles to distance the party from Piker.

Raskin claimed that Piker saying he would vote for Hamas "every single time" over Israel was an "irrelevant distraction." Um, Jamie? El-Sayed chose to campaign with this guy, and saying he'd vote for terrorists is not irrelevant. Notice he also doesn't really answer the question about "is the tent big enough." There are the people Democrats are pulling into and/or accepting into their tent. 

Raskin also falsely accused President Donald Trump of "trying to steal the election." 

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Then Raskin again attacked the Supreme Court, making it clear he would be for packing the Court with more justices. He even said he didn't have confidence in the Court's "legitimacy," even as he falsely claimed the Court had been "stacked, packed, and gerrymandered." 

Not only is this world-class projection, but it's also just dumb. You can't "gerrymander" the Supreme Court. That refers to the process of manipulating election maps in Congressional races. We reported Raskin using this term and attacking the Court last week as well. So it's not just a random usage; it's a talking point he's trying to hoodwink people with, but it just makes him look ridiculous, wrong, and desperate. 

It's been nine justices for 157 years, since 1869, and the truth is it's the Democrats who are pushing to try to change it because they don't like the political bent of the present Court. 

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Then he made clear that they were going to be all about impeaching Trump if they got back power. He even suggested that bulldozing the East Wing was sufficient to impeach him. 

So Raskin has given us a window into what their plans are: nothing of consequence for the American people, but constant investigations to take down the Supreme Court and Trump. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HAMAS | JAMIE RASKIN | SUPREME COURT | 2026 ELECTIONS
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