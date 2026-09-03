Iran Decides It Doesn't Have Enough Problems, Launches Attack on Kuwait

Iran is being Iran again.

Rather than taking the hint from the U.S. responses over the past couple of days, the regime made the unwise choice to attack Kuwait, after already having attacked other neighbors, including Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in this latest round of attacks.

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Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait early Thursday, trying to target U.S. assets there. Kuwait intercepted the missile and drone attack, according to its Ministry of Defense, which described the attack as a “blatant Iranian aggression.”

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry called it a "direct threat."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the repeated heinous Iranian aggressions against the country, the latest of which occurred at dawn today, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a grave breach of the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817. The Ministry reiterates its affirmation that the continuation of these brazen aggressions reflects a hostile approach, constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region, and systematically undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions.

The Ministry said they reserved the right to respond.

The latest round of fighting started after Iran tried to target commercial shipping with launchers that would fire mines into the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. took them out, hitting Larak Island. Then Iran began attacking its neighbors. The U.S. responded by hitting a wide range of sites. The U.S. is now also employing a "tanker for tanker" policy that will hit Iran where it hurts — for every commercial tanker they hit, one of theirs will be hit in return.

President Donald Trump had already said the U.S. was prepared to deliver more pain to Iran, as he described what the U.S. did with its strikes on Iran.

“It was a very heavy attack last night, and we’re prepared to do another one anytime we want,” Trump said. Trump said the U.S. “blew up much more than their radars,” touting America’s advanced defense systems. “We have technology that's incredible. Nobody has technology like we have. So, we hit them hard last night, very hard. They gave a little love tap, but we hit them very hard,” Trump said. “We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz, some defensive, some offensive.”

Looks like they're opting for the pain.

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