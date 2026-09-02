Spencer Pratt Savages Hasan Piker — Then Dems Add Insult to Injury

You have to love it when radical leftists get the verbal smackdowns they deserve.

So much of what they preach is so harmful, and perhaps the greatest sin of it all is trying to recast it as somehow a benefit to those who are most in need of help.

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As I wrote about earlier today, it's actually capitalism — the thing the radical leftists are constantly attacking — that has been more "caring" by actually producing results, by providing people with the opportunity to achieve, no matter the circumstances they were handed in their life.

So it is with much amusement that I write about the exchange between radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, both of whom live in California. Our sister site Twitchy caught the action, which started with Piker announcing that he'd deleted the "Twitter" (X) app from his phone, although he still maintained and was using his account. He said he was "going back to being normal, and going back to mental sanity." I'm not sure what that would be for him. Pratt then savaged him.

Funny how Hasan Piker's smug arrogance vanished the moment he had to leave the protective communist bubbles of WeHo & Soho. He stepped one foot in the midwest, and everyone said "whoa get this psycho outta here, they love America in Michigan!" and he got kicked to the curb. LOL https://t.co/BB8lB4kTet — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 1, 2026

Funny how Hasan Piker's smug arrogance vanished the moment he had to leave the protective communist bubbles of WeHo & Soho. He stepped one foot in the midwest, and everyone said "whoa get this psycho outta here, they love America in Michigan!" and he got kicked to the curb. LOL

That obviously set off Piker, who came back at him.

youre a failed tv personality whos been elevated by elons algo to be another rightwing moron on this website after you crashed and burned in the la mayoral primary. you know nothing of the midwest, most people in your own city despise you. why haven't you moved yet? https://t.co/scXnHnDYM0 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 1, 2026

youre a failed tv personality whos been elevated by elons algo to be another rightwing moron on this website after you crashed and burned in the la mayoral primary. you know nothing of the midwest, most people in your own city despise you. why haven't you moved yet?

The funny thing about that crack is: What does Hasan think he knows about the Midwest? He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey (about as far from the Midwest as you can get) and was raised in Turkey. The only reason he has a career is through his association with his uncle, Cenk Uygur. He worked with The Young Turks before he launched his streamer thing.

The Midwest is full of people Hasan would probably call "right-wing morons." It's one of the reasons Piker's buddy, Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, is going to have a tough time in the general election. Plus, all the Democrats who are crossing the aisle because of things like El-Sayed's association with Piker.

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Pratt's reply was a banger and a particular jab at Piker, because Piker actually posted this video on his Instagram.

Horrible kicks and no hip. Pratt just finished him.

But the funniest thing is that to cap that off, the Democrats aren't even willing to say his name anymore. They're running away — this is their new talking point when asked: just saying "Twitch streamer." Even Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), also a socialist, doesn't say his name there.

Reporter: “Does El-Sayed need to do more to disavow Hasan Piker?”



AOC: “I do not think that a Twitch streamer is what the people of Michigan are concerning themselves with.” pic.twitter.com/mqPX4RCFoA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 1, 2026

What a burn that is to Piker.

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