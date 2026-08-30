New: The United States Hits Iran With First Military Strike in a Month

On Sunday, United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) announced that United States forces attacked two Iranian rocket launchers that were attempting to disperse sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

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The attack was the first by the United States against Iran in a month and appeared to be limited rather than a resumption of large-scale American bombing. This strike was the first the Pentagon has acknowledged against Iran since Central Command stuck dozens of targets inside Iran on July 29, including command centers, missile and drone facilities and coastal surveillance sites.

This action could have been a preemptive strike, based on intelligence gathered.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for Central Command, said that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps forces had been observed preparing to launch rockets armed with mines from Larak Island into the waters of the surrounding strait, a vital shipping waterway for oil and gas. As of last week, U.S. forces had cleared the mines that Iran had planted in the strait, according to Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command.

With Operation Economic Fury and now Operation Economic Outcast, sanctions geared toward diminishing and defanging any economic aid or resource Iran receives, the Iranian leaders were making noises about rebooting peace talks. With this latest strike, Iran is now vowing to retaliate.

The Revolutionary Guards said the attack “will be responded to with punishment on the aggressor,” according to Iran’s state broadcaster. The Iranian news agency Tasnim said that two people had been killed in the strike, a claim that could not be immediately confirmed. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A U.S. Sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) while the ship sails in the Arabian Sea enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 83 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded… pic.twitter.com/RDLoXFRXpJ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 30, 2026

As USCENTCOM has reported, naval ships, Air Force jets, and Army helicopters are on watch, monitoring the Strait and ready to attack any Iranian forces that threaten traffic through the waters.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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