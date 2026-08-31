This Comment About Sex May Be the Weirdest Thing El-Sayed Has Said Yet

We've been pointing out some of the bad and bizarre things that Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El Sayed has said, and at this point, there's an ever-growing list.

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But there's another one we just found out about that may be the weirdest thing yet, and that's saying something.

Now, you may know that he was never a practicing physician, although he did get a medical degree. He became an assistant professor and wrote research articles. He was the health director of Detroit, and thereafter the director of the Wayne County Department of Health. But since 2019, he's also done a podcast, America Dissected with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

On the podcast in 2021 titled "Talkin' Nerdy About Gettin' Dirty," he had a sex educator on, and he argued that "capitalism was stealing sex," and capitalism has become the "thief of sex."

First, he called having children a "libido killer."

Abdul El-Sayed says capitalism is “stealing our sex” and has become “the thief of sex" pic.twitter.com/Irv6qpivc1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2026

“Subordinating that most natural human act to the tyranny of our ever-so-busy lives, it’s just one way capitalism steals our sex from us,” he said. He also argued that pornography keeps people from “embracing the sex we actually have.” “It’s a productized version of the thing, not the real thing you have with a real partner built on a real relationship, warts and all,” he said, adding that “capitalism has become the thief of sex.”

What does any of that have to do with capitalism? How does that make "capitalism" the "thief of sex"? He just can't seem to stop with the bad takes, from 9/11, to circumcision to this.

If you're not making time in your life for sex, that's not capitalism's fault; that's due to the choices that you are making. Now you may have to work, or deal with the kids, or whatever may interfere. Those are the things that occur in life, and you may have to make those choices. But I think those things happen in non-capitalist places as well.

But like a true leftist, he wants to blame it on the "big evil capitalism" rather than people's choices. I suppose we're lucky he didn't blame Israel; that would be a neat trick.

Why are leftists so weird? We see that in so many other things they do - that they want to blame others, like the rich or capitalism, for not having what they want. They think they should just be handed things, that they're entitled to them as a matter of right. For example, we see many complain about student loans. But you signed the loan. Many of them got degrees in the equivalent of basket-weaving courses that wouldn't help provide them with a job to pay off that loan. But those are the choices they made.

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If you actually want to look at history, we could argue you don't have to work as hard as you used to just to survive; that actually you have far more advantages now, yes, because of capitalism, than you used to have, that give you far more options. And can we talk about the harm that radical leftist thought has done to people's freedoms over the years?

Capitalism has greatly increased our freedom - but it's up to us if we choose to make use of that freedom or we squander it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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