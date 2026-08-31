Media Take on Deleted El-Sayed 9/11 Tweets Has Both Sides of the Aisle Up in Arms

CBS posted a tweet for a new story about Abdul El-Sayed that had people on both sides of the aisle going off.

As the nation prepares to mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, may be facing the risk of renewed scrutiny and fresh political attack. https://t.co/BHsuxDhOZj — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2026

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As the nation prepares to mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, may be facing the risk of renewed scrutiny and fresh political attack.

Now, some on the right looked at that and thought that it was somehow painting El-Sayed as a victim. Some noted that he has faced "scrutiny" because he associated himself and campaigned with Hasan Piker, who said in the past that "America deserved 9/11," although he subsequently tried to walk back the remark.

People on the left were upset because they thought it was connecting El-Sayed wrongly to 9/11. Leftists were all over crying "Islamophobia," or calling it "racist."

What an insane, blatantly racist headline. Unreal. https://t.co/2RzoPyP1K7 — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) August 31, 2026

Even Hasan Piker commented and, of course, attacked Bari Weiss and "the ellison's."

what an insane headline. this is why the ellison’s bought cbs and put bari weiss in charge. https://t.co/YUuFK6zlue — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 31, 2026

The story actually covers deleted tweets that El-Sayed allegedly made referencing 9/11, which is why it has 9/11 in the tweet.

In one, from April 2020, El-Sayed compared the nearly 3,000 Americans killed on Sept. 11 to the mounting COVID-19 death toll and argued for a response commensurate with the nation's post-9/11 mobilization. In another, El-Sayed wrote that because more Americans had died from COVID than in the Sept. 11 attacks, he hoped "that means we'll spend the next ten years fighting a war for public health & against poverty ... like we launched a global #WaronTerror after 9/11. We could save lives rather than take them."

Not comparable at all. "Save lives rather than take them?" Yes, we tend to respond when people attack us.

But then there was this one.

In another deleted post, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, El-Sayed wrote on Sept. 11, 2021: "Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetuated ignorantly in the name of my faith. Tomorrow, I'll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetuated ignorantly in the name of my country."

Yeah, no. Combining 9/11 with that other comment is gross, not to mention attacking the U.S. action in other countries, describing it as "perpetuated ignorantly." 9/11 was awful, and you should be able to condemn it on its own.

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This was the same problem he got into with his synagogue attack comment that he eventually ended up apologizing for. Just condemn the incident; don't say things that detract from or appear to minimize it. El-Sayed has condemned 9/11, but he keeps getting in trouble with these kinds of comments.

The left will try to make this about CBS, but once again, it shows that El-Sayed has issues.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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