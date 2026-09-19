Rules for Thee, Not for Me: Watch Stelter’s White House Access Flip-Flop

CNN's Brian Stelter is a real piece of... work. When he's not practicing for his second career as an actual potato, he doubles as a talking head at CNN, and he's all about the liberal bias in CNN and the legacy media as a whole; not about stopping it, but perpetuating it.

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Part of that is freely engaging in some overweening hypocrisy. It's a common failing among the left that their ethics are situational; principals, not principles, so a thing that is wrong when a Republican says it is just hunky-dory when a Democrat says it.

Case in point: Stelter recently took to his keyboard to report on the Trump administration's banning of CNN and other legacy media from the White House Press Pool.

President Donald Trump claimed Friday afternoon that he is “banning” CNN, MS NOW and Politico “from the White House.” He said it was “effective immediately,” but there was no indication his administration had taken steps to follow through. A source familiar with the matter said even some White House staffers were caught off guard by the announcement, including some members of the press shop, and they were left scrambling to learn more details about how it would impact daily functions. CNN reporters remained in their White House workspace into Friday evening. A CNN team was also traveling Friday as the assigned television pool reporters with Vice President JD Vance. The country’s leading First Amendment groups said that if Trump tries to implement a ban, it would be unconstitutional and rejected by the courts.

There's just one problem: When worn on the other foot, the shoe pinches. Watch this 2021 appearance on CNN:

Well look at this.



March, 2021. CNN's Brian Stelter does a segment on if President Biden should remove Fox News from the White House Press Pool.



Censorship for thee, just not for me. pic.twitter.com/cs56eS87EC — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 19, 2026

Yep. Brian Stelter brought up the case for Joe Biden removing Fox News from the White House Press Pool, and one of the guests agreed wholeheartedly. Here's how that exchange went; I listened to it so you don't have to:

Brian Stelter: There are, you know, questions about Fox, as Fox radicalizes, and as it becomes even more and more of a political tool, well Sarah, you wrote a column recently for the (inaudible) saying Fox should be viewed as a political tool, and that raises a question. Should it be a part of the White House Press Pool? You know, should it be afforded the privileges that come with news-gathering, even though they do have some "news" reporters at the White House, you're saying they're primarily a political tool, so should that be re-assessed? David Zurawik: Listen, I really do, I think it's a discussion we need to have. Look, you're not supporting democracy. You're not supporting the larger values of this culture. They don't even stand up as a opposition party, but there's nothing journalistic in what Lachlan Murdoch said, and you know what? I say hey, you know what, let's take them at their word. Let's not let them on the plane. You want to let the Proud Boys on your plane, on your Air Force One? No, I don't think so. These guys are doing the same thing. Brian Stelter: Hmm.

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Full credit where credit is due: David Zurawik actually managed to make Brian Stelter look like the rational one in that conversation, at least by comparison.

Now, though, the leftist media is all aflutter; CNN has been denied access, and Politico soon followed. Their press passes are no longer opening any doors at the White House. And while the legacy media screeches in hysterical outrage, let's remind them that only a few years ago, their comments about conservative media and how the shoe-on-the-other-foot rule is really a thing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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