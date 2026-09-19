DOJ Crackdown Nabs 16 Who Allegedly Committed Election Fraud — Including Voting Illegally

Hasn't the Left told us over and over again that certain things don't happen in the United States?

Women don't use the heinous practice of abortion as birth control, they insist. The people who receive food stamps aren't skirting the guardrails to get more stuff for free from taxpayers, they declare.

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And people who are in our country illegally just aren't going into the voting booth and pulling the lever. They tell us it's rare if it does happen, and besides, there are laws against it, so we are making a big deal out of nothing.

Except, as it turns out, we're not.

On Saturday, the Justice Department announced it has charged 16 people with a variety of election fraud and other crimes — including, yep, voting illegally.

DOJ announced charges for 16 individuals for ILLEGAL VOTING, illegal voter registration, and related election-fraud schemes across the country.



If you are not allowed to vote in our elections, you shouldn’t. And if you do, that’s a CRIME. This isn’t a partisan issue!



Read… pic.twitter.com/klmlulomps — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 19, 2026

Today, the Justice Department announced charges against 16 individuals in connection with illegal voting, illegal voter registration, and related election-fraud schemes across the country. The charges include unlawful voting by non-citizens in federal elections, false claims of citizenship to register or vote, and related offenses including wire fraud, naturalization fraud, passport fraud, and unlawful firearm purchases uncovered during the course of these investigations.

Here are just some of 16 charged after getting caught voting.

Moises Anwar Arellano‑Alba, 36, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with final order of removal, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote.

36, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with final order of removal, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Nigerian national, Helen Sayen Adams, 67, a lawful permanent resident since May 2024, was charged with Voting by an Alien in a Federal Election and False Statement of Citizenship in Order to Register to Vote.

67, a lawful permanent resident since May 2024, was charged with Voting by an Alien in a Federal Election and False Statement of Citizenship in Order to Register to Vote. Nigerian national, Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, 27, a lawful permanent resident since 2016, has been charged with false statements in relation to naturalization.

Mexican national, Carlos Salas Barrios, 41, a lawful permanent resident since 2018, has been charged by complaint with allegedly voting by an Alien in a Federal Election.

Indian National, Khalwinder Singh Bhengura, 69, a lawful permanent resident since 2022, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote.

Democratic Republic of Congo National, Celestin Katubadi , 20, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to vote.

20, a lawful permanent resident, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to vote. Mexican national, Rocio Thrasher, 38, a lawful permanent resident since 2017, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote.

38, a lawful permanent resident since 2017, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and false statement of citizenship in order to register to vote. Mexican national, Monica Carzoli, 46, a lawful permanent resident, admitted to registering to vote and then voting in the November 2024 election. Carzoli was arrested on criminal charges this week in Del Rio, Texas.

I encourage you to read Sister Toldjah's great piece linked above on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton working alongside Team Trump and the U.S. Attorney's office to clean up the mess. And the DOJ in its post invited us all to "read more about EACH of these illegal voting and election-fraud scheme cases here."

Two of the alleged fraudulent voters tried to vote in 2024, with one even filling out a provisional ballot:

Santana Coulibaly, an alien with lawful permanent residence. She registered to vote in October 2016, voted in federal elections in 2018 and 2020, and submitted a provisional ballot in the 2024 Presidential election. Additionally, Coulibaly made fraudulent statements in an application for Naturalization (N-400) she submitted in December 2021 and October 2024. Coulibaly was arrested this week. Russian national, Victoria Viktorivna Aquilina, 43, registered to vote in 2023, and allegedly casted a vote in a U.S. election. Aquilina was charged today with illegally voting in the 2024 general election.

But in what might be the most egregious case of voter fraud, this woman, according to the DOJ's report, voted nine times:

Analiea Milliscent Eccles, 44, an illegal alien from Venezuela and DACA recipient, voted nine times between 2008 and 2024. She appeared in federal court following her arrest on a criminal complaint charging her with voting as a non-citizen in a federal election and making a false claim of U.S. citizenship to vote in an election.

Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin talked about the Trump administration's crackdown with Fox News' Saturday in America host Kayleigh McEnany:

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Sec. Markwayne Mullin reacts after 7 non citizens charged with unlawful voting in federal elections,



"POTUS was right when he said there's a tremendous amount of fraud in the election. Every single vote from an illegal canceled out a citizen" pic.twitter.com/lnPPvxAtjN



Terrible,… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 19, 2026

McEnany read out some of the above information about the illegals who the DOJ nailed for illegal voting, saying somewhat sarcastically that we were told people don't vote illegally.

Mullin confirmed that the thing the Left tells us isn't happening really is, adding that "the list is only growing."

He said they are actively investigating 1,620 cases, after making 151 arrests.

"We have 300,000 [cases] we're looking into, and that list grows every single day," he said. He explained that the growing tally is due to state officials working with the federal authorities on checking the names against their public voting registers.

"We're comparing them with those that are in the country illegally, those that are illegal permanent residents, those that are citizens and we can't find them on our lists, and we starting figuring out who you are, and why did you vote, and are you legally able to vote," Mullin said.

The president was right where he said there was a tremendous amount of fraud in the election. We continue to see that. Every single vote that we talk about, Kayleigh, that was at the hands of an illegal, canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote. One is too many!

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Funny how the very thing the Democrats tell us is not happening keeps happening, isn't it? Congress needs to cancel the recess, come back to the Capitol where we pay them to do our nation's business, and pass the freaking SAVE America Act!

At least one congresscritter, a Republican out of Indiana's 2nd CD, Rep. Rudy Yakym, knows the score on this - for both the House and the Senate:

There are over 700 bills sitting in the Senate today — important ones like the Farm Bill, the SAVE America Act, and the Stop Insider Trading Act. The @HouseGOP has passed more than 900 bills this Congress. We've passed the SAVE America Act four separate times. It's past time for the Senate to act and send these bills to the President's desk.

There are over 700 bills sitting in the Senate today — important ones like the Farm Bill, the SAVE America Act, and the Stop Insider Trading Act.



The @HouseGOP has passed more than 900 bills this Congress. We've passed the SAVE America Act four separate times.



It's past time… pic.twitter.com/P35lsBu45R — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) September 18, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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