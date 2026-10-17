MAGA Pounces When LA Times Confesses the Ugly Reason Democrats Hate ICE Raids

Every so often the activist media does conservatives a massive solid by publishing a story so brazen about the Left's craven objectives that the appropriate response isn't outrage. It's gratitude.

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It doesn't take the skills of a master prognosticator ala the Amazing Kreskin to know exactly where the socialist Left has been heading with its state-sponsored foreign invasion.

If you love your country, you don't flood it with tens of millions of foreigners, including those whose religion is anathema to everything the "progressive" agenda claims to stand for.

It is also extremely funny that the Left purports to be the guardians of "democracy" while undermining every conceivable way of holding free, fair, and legitimate elections.

So, when the LA Times ventured into the arena of political battle known as "X," armed only with a linked post that reveals the actual reason Democrats loathe ICE raids, let's just say people noticed.

Surge in ICE raids is aimed at discouraging voter turnout, immigration advocates say https://t.co/lc7MVTAASA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 16, 2026

You don't say?

Here is what the article said:

Amid reports of a surge in federal immigration raids, Los Angeles leaders and immigration advocates said Friday that the efforts appear aimed at discouraging turnout in the midterm elections, and urged voters not to be intimidated.

"The timing of these actions, just weeks before the midterm elections, is no accident," said Jeannette Zanipatin, policy director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. "These tactics seek to silence immigrant communities, suppress civic participation and divide our neighborhoods."

The LA Times continues:

CHIRLA's executive director, Angelica Salas, blamed the Republican Trump administration for seeking to discourage voting and said her organizations and others will send legal observers to the polls across the state as part of the Can't Stop California campaign.

"As threats of intimidation from the Trump administration continue just 18 days before the election date, do not let anyone convince you that your voice does not matter," Salas said at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles. "We're protecting our people. We're also protecting our people's ability to participate in the elections. California organizes itself. That is why we are a progressive, pro-immigrant state."

They keep bandying about these words like "pro-immigrant" as if we don't have laws against illegal immigration. It's bizarro-world stuff. But that's how socialist roll. They create a delusional fantasy world and try to shove us all into it.

DHS spokesperson Chandler Rebel responded that people "who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."

"Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences — including criminal charges and deportation," he added.

But the irony of lefties crying about ICE suppressing voter turnout after denying illegal aliens even vote was not lost on conservatives.

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@TheLaurenChen We are told illegal aliens don't vote...they don't even try. I'm totally confused.😉 — Sharon Reardon (@ReardoSR) October 17, 2026

@loganclarkhall I really don’t care to hear from illegal immigrant communities, especially around or about US elections. They should only focus on how they are going to avoid dhs detention and which 3rd world they are going to — smokey (@SgtBoomstick) October 17, 2026

@latimes Why would any eligible US citizen be discouraged from voting by ICE raids? — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) October 16, 2026

@latimes Hmm, why would a legal voter be worried about ICE raids? I’m not and I hope ICE and the police are out in force when I go vote because I’m an American. If you aren’t an American, you shouldn’t be voting. Easy button. — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) October 17, 2026

Anyway, the LA Times story is malarkey. The surge in ICE raids is designed to crank up the deportation of illegal (there's that word again) aliens. It is what voters turned out in droves the last presidential election to fully support.

They voted to get the illegal aliens out of the country. Period. There was no ambiguity about it. And it didn't matter if they were farmers or MS-13 gang members.

And if that leads to a decrease in illegal alien voter turnout... well, what is the problem again?

Illegal means illegal. This was already debated in Congress, and there were laws passed against "breaking and entering" into the country.

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There is also a good reason for it. People should not be coming into our political community and taking our alleged "social welfare benefits."

But the research makes it clear: The majority of both illegal immigrants and legal immigrants use public welfare benefits.

That's in addition to public schooling, various medical expenses passed onto Americans, driving up rent and housing costs, the list goes on and on.

Thus, we all know that socialists only fake compassion in order to advance their agenda of centralizing power, and thereby wielding control over every aspect of our lives.

Because if they did care about America they would try to protect it. And they would be exporting its free market economy to other people around the world instead of inviting tens of millions of people around the world to come loot it.

So, if ICE raids chill the voter turnout of illegal aliens, then so be it. That's not a bug, but a feature.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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