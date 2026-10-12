President Trump Goes Off on X Posting Spree and His Latest Video Is Straight Fire

President Donald Trump is back on X, and he's taking his midterm election message directly to voters.

After spending much of his recent social media activity on Truth Social, Trump unleashed four videos on X, featuring everything from his administration's accomplishments to a dramatic economic warning about November's elections.

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And the first video came with a promise: $5,000 for every adult American citizen if Republicans retain control of Congress.

"I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000," Trump declared.

"Democrat policies won't allow this to happen. In fact the opposite. They're going to raise your taxes."

Then came the warning: "If the Democrats win you will have an economic depression. If the Republicans win you will each have $5,000 in your pocket an economic success for our country like we have never ever seen before."

https://t.co/zcpU91Mthv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2026

Trump's other three videos delivered rapid-fire visual highlights of his presidency.

One montage featured Air Force One, military ceremonies, farmers, race-car drivers visiting the White House and Trump signing documents in the Oval Office.

https://t.co/bxMta8D0YE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2026

Another showcased cheering rally crowds, American flags, factory scenes and administration messaging about protecting taxpayer dollars and putting American workers first.

https://t.co/q6TUCDRzDz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2026

The longest video included Oval Office appearances, a Great Lakes initiative, military footage, a Texas rally and an immigration enforcement segment.

https://t.co/3hR8ysrmvX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2026

The posting spree comes immediately after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to halt a $20 million taxpayer-funded television advertising campaign promoting the president.

On Sunday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon issued a temporary restraining order directing the Department of Homeland Security to cancel the remaining advertisements.

President Trump had already said that he was not going to be running the ads any longer, so it's not clear what the activist judge is proving.

Now Trump is using his own X account to circulate campaign-style videos directly to the public. And his proposed $5,000 "Trump dividend" has already generated a lot of attention.

A September 13-15 Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,026 likely U.S. voters found that 47 percent approved of the proposal, including 30 percent who strongly approved. Another 48 percent disapproved. Only 15 percent said the promise would affect their vote, while 78 percent said it would not.

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Trump has tied the proposed payment to Republican victories in both the House and Senate, framing it as a benefit of his administration's economic policies.

With Election Day approaching, the president's latest burst of videos puts that economic message front and center, alongside a highlight reel of his administration's record.

And judging by Monday's activity, Trump isn't limiting his midterm messaging to Truth Social anymore.

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