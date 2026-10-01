Shut the Front Door: Zohran Mamdani Receives Federal Security Clearance

America apparently wants to spread its most closely held secrets throughout the Middle East and hand them over to every violent leftist group in the United States.

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That's the reasonable inference we can draw from the U.S. government's inexplicable decision to grant access to classified documents to foreign-born, Islamo-communist radical mayor Zohran Mamdani.

If you just spit-taked your coffee, I will give you a moment to grab a paper towel to wipe that up. Oh, and if you want to swipe a Xanax from the medicine closet, that might be a good idea.

Ready? Okay. Here's the Politico story that is such a national security nightmare it would make Clive Barker throw his fingers over his eyes.

After a monthslong wait, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has finally received a federal security clearance, allowing him to participate in classified briefings about security threats and other emergencies impacting New York City. [...] Sam Raskin, a spokesperson for Mamdani, would not clarify when exactly President Donald Trump’s administration provided the mayor with the clearance, only saying it happened at some point this week. The thumbs-up comes just days after Mamdani had a chummy meeting with Trump — who has been accused of politicizing the federal government’s security clearance process — though there’s no indication that sit-down was a factor in the mayor finally being approved.

“I have my security clearance now,” Mamdani told reporters at an unrelated press conference on Wednesday.

Mayor Mamdani says that he's finally received his high-level security clearance, after over 9 months on the job w/o it.



"I have my security clearance now," he says.



background here: https://t.co/EAxRQuxckB pic.twitter.com/5dXN30z2KD — Josie Stratman (@JosieStratman) September 30, 2026

Well, Politihoax, I have no idea why President Donald Trump, who is in charge of national security for the United States of America, would "politicize" the classified information access for a radical who chuckles during 9/11 ceremonies, fraternizes with terrorist-supporters, and whose staff had to cancel a meeting with Iran at the last moment after the State Department jumped in.

Gothamist highlighted the issue earlier this month, reporting that Mamdani's wait for federal security clearance was unusually long for a New York City mayor after he began the application process shortly after taking office in January.

But Mamdani's roughly nine-month wait also comes amid broader delays in the federal clearance system. Government Accountability Office data showed that agencies took an average of 206 days, nearly seven months, to complete 90 percent of security clearances during the second half of fiscal 2025. The government's target is 114 days.

With the clearance now approved, Mamdani can participate in classified federal briefings on security threats, including those conducted by the FBI. Until now, he had been unable to attend those meetings, although senior administration officials who already held clearances, including chief counsel Ramzi Kassem, could participate.

You might recall Kassem as the terrorist-repping attorney who was smirking at Mamdani's signing ceremony for his 9/11 remembrance decree.

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🚨 NOW: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani is facing major backlash from victims' families after he signed a 9/11 executive order and gave the honorary pen to a lawyer who REPRESENTED an AL-QAEDA TERRORIST connected to the Pentagon attack — NYP



The enemy is inside the gates.



The pen was… pic.twitter.com/AnfVXamkfM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2026

The delay also came against the backdrop of the Trump administration's use of security-clearance revocations against dozens of current and former officials connected to partisan Democrat "witch hunts," including those connected to the Clinton-backed Russia Hoax.

Despite the New York City mayor earlier blasting the president as a "despot" and a "fascist," Trump and Mamdani have developed an unusually warm relationship.

Trump: I want Mamdani to be a great mayor and he certainly has potential. pic.twitter.com/5ecHGxkh9y — Acyn (@Acyn) September 21, 2026

Trump even said that he wanted Mamdani to be a "great mayor" and he "has a lot of potential."

Potential for what remains to be seen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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