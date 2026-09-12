‘You Can Be Girly and Kick A**’: Sophie Cunningham Owns Sex Symbol Label, Angers Woke WNBA Again

Sophie Cunningham was confronted with the label of sex symbol, put it on her shoulders, and wore it loud and proud. Woke, masculine, lesbian WNBA players will be the hardest hit.

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Cunningham showed off her charm and wit in a recent interview with sports talk show host Colin Cowherd. Cowherd nervously approached the topic of Cunningham's appeal.

"You are kind of viewed as the league's … ummm," he began, looking around the room for help.

After Sophie urged him to just spit it out, he replied, "Sex symbol."

"That is way better. I thought you were gonna go somewhere completely different," she quipped.

Her response afterward will likely cause a bit of controversy. Instead of shying away from being feminine and attractive, Cunningham essentially said, 'Yep, that's me ... and I'm good with it.'

"For me, the reason why I really lean into that is, first of all, I've always been super girly. Since a little girl, I've always loved to dress up. I love dresses. I love high heels. I love all of that," she explained.

"For some reason, our society, if you play basketball, you can't dress that way, or you can't be girly. No one's ever said it, but it's like, they kind of feel that you can't be both. Screw all that," Cunningham declared. "Yes, you can. You can be girly, and you can go out and kick someone's a**."

Uh-oh. Is that going to play well in a league where 90 percent of the players and top brass don't know what a woman is, much less a girly girl?

WARNING: Incredibly mild language ahead.

“You are kind of viewed as the leagues…ummm” @colincowherd



“Just say it” @sophaller



“Sex symbol”



“That is way better, I thought you were gonna go somewhere completely different” pic.twitter.com/4AknRkHWR2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 11, 2026

Spicy Sophie is the best Sophie.

"You're tough. You'll fight anybody. You'll taunt anybody," Cowherd said. "But you'll make sure coming into the arena, 'I look good and I want you to know I look good.'"

Cunningham added that, "You can go and dress a little more masculine and go out there and still kick a**."

Brittney Griner, or "Pops" as she likes to be known, was seen wiping a sweaty brow and shouting, "Phew."

Cunningham has upped her public profile since being traded to the Indiana Fever with the express purpose of serving as Caitlin Clark's "enforcer." Her popularity soared to new heights after an incident with Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon.

Sheldon poked Clark in the eye during a game last season, which then prompted teammate Marina Mabrey to slam the league's top star to the floor. Cunningham took matters into her own hands, delivering a hard foul on Sheldon later in the game in retaliation and getting herself ejected.

It was a thing of beauty.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM PAYBACK ON JACY SHELDON



pic.twitter.com/wGG2sBbz9m — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 18, 2025

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This year, she introduced sports fans to the 'Finger Point of Doom' during an altercation with 'Miss Priss' DeWanna Bonner. Her persistent finger-wagging during a viral 22-second staredown clearly got under Bonner’s skin.

The moment, which stemmed from a scramble in which Clark got throat-punched by Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, quickly became one of the league’s most memed sequences.

The fact that Sophie triggered almost an entire league with just a simple point of a finger is just crazy motion 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7paK3NxFLC — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 27, 2026

But it was her commentary about women and girls that prompted a vast majority of the LGBT-adjacent league to light its collective hair on fire, of course.

"I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," she said.

Now, she's encouraging women to actually act like women? She'll no doubt reach boss-villain level after these comments.

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