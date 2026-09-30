Iranians Appeal to Democrat Voters in Trump-Deranged 'Open Letter' Ahead of Midterm Elections

As if the Iranian mullahs had been burning the midnight oil watching Rachel Maddow, they have decided that one of their best proxies might not be Hezbollah, but the Democrat Party.

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Not even mullahs are immune to Trump-deranged propaganda, it turns out.

But you might excuse the Iranians' hostility to the current occupant in the White House, given he is the reason their nation is being bombed back to the Stone Age. Or, at least the "stoned age" since the women-oppressing Islamists took over the country in 1979.

It's been a brutal experience for the Iranian people ever since. The Islamist regime has overseen the stoning of women to death, the persecution of gays, the murdering of non-believers, atrocities against political prisoners, and the export of terrorism throughout the region.

So, you might be wondering why the Islamist regime is cozying up to Democrat voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. That's a great question, I'm glad you asked.

It's because the Democrat Party has lost its minds. Due to the party's relentless negative propaganda, its voters will sympathize with any and all enemies of Donald Trump, even the lowest of the low.

Tehran thus put out a propaganda "open letter" to Democrat voters and other TDS-afflicted individuals ahead of the midterm elections.

Now, if you've read the meandering thoughts of any delusional manifesto before, then you will instantly pick up the vibe being laid down by the Iranians. It breaks down like this: The Jews are to blame for everything, American imperialists are out to subjugate the world, ya-ta-ya-ta-ya-ta.

The main thing here is the Iranians' direct appeal to American voters. This is absolutely fascinating.

The nations of Iran and America are both, each in their own way, victims of the oppression of the occupants of the White House—which should, if names were to reflect reality, aptly be named “the House of Oppression.” The root of the pain the two nations share is that the evil occupants of the White House, who come to power in elections that are dominated by misleading propaganda campaigns, do not truly represent the American people. They only represent the interests of an elite cohort of powerful Zionist capitalists. To win over this cohort, American leaders violate not only the rights of other nations but also those of the American people, and they consistently place the interests of this small but powerful cohort above the interests of their own people. The injustice that the occupants of the White House subject the American people to is no less than that to which they subject other nations. In fact, one could argue that in some respects the injustice that Americans are made to suffer by their leaders is even greater.

The Iranians here are executing a classic propaganda technique of bonding over shared grievances. The Iranians and the Democrats share a mutual enemy: Donald Trump.

The Democrats are vulnerable to emotional manipulation, and particularly, commiseration. That's a polite way of saying they are whiners.

What better way to win these Democrat voters over than to pretend that you care about their problems? After all, this has been an exit poll favorite for Democrats going back to the Clinton years: Does he care about people like you?

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It's pathetic, but it works on emotionally vulnerable voters — not that the Iranians' letter will prove persuasive at winning over anyone in the final analysis.

The rest of the letter is shopworn axe-grinding against the "American empire" that one could find at any institution of higher learing in the United States.

The United States has four percent of the world’s population but 20 percent of its prisoners. This is despite the fact that many acts considered crimes in other countries are not crimes in the United States. Every year, more than 1,300 Americans are shot and killed by police in the streets—a figure that is unmatched anywhere else in the world, not even in China or India, although each has a population of about 1.5 billion. The occupants of the White House have long employed the age-old strategy of “divide and conquer” not only to maintain their coercive domination over other nations so as to plunder their resources but also in relation to the American people. If Americans only opened their eyes and looked around, they would visibly behold the deep divisions and factions that their rulers have created in American society. The polarization and factional anger that pervade American society today are at levels not seen since the Civil War.

This might as well have been written by a keffiyah-wearing, mochachino-sipping grad student at Cornell.

Next comes the part that should look familiar to anyone who has attended an AOC event or has listened to a Tucker Carlson podcast recently.

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The occupants of the White House have for over five decades now sacrificed the interests of the American people, as well as those of all other nations, for securing the diabolical ambitions of Israel. This perverse devotion to Israel has become even more pronounced in the past decade. As the U.S. marches headlong toward the precipice of a major economic crisis, with tens of millions of Americans living below the poverty line and the overwhelming portion of the national wealth accumulated at the top one percent of the population, the government is providing billions of dollars every year in grants paid by hardworking American taxpayers to Israel to fund its ravenous, genocidal military. By imposing ungodly levels of taxes on Americans in order to finance the trillions of dollars needed for the endless wars the military-industrial complex ignites in regions thousands of miles away, U.S. leaders exacerbate their country’s inflation, unemployment, and poverty and cause the deaths of American servicemembers while inflicting death and devastation on the people of other nations.

America has been overly involved in foreign wars, true, but the Iranians are the last people who should talk about this. Their brutal regime, after all, has financed terrorism that has killed Americans, and has participated in a proxy war against the United States in Iraq. Whether or not you agree with these wars, the Iranians are a threat to the region, and the world, with its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

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When a regime threatens "death to America" and seeks to wipe a neighbor off the map, no matter what the cost, that country attaining nuclear arms is an unacceptable risk.

It is here where the Iranians try to clarify what it means by the chant "death to America."

In light of what has been said, it should be fairly obvious that the phrase “Death to America,” which Iranians have been chanting since the triumph of the Islamic Revolution, does not in any way express any ill will toward the American people, who have themselves suffered from the same oppression. “Death to America” is a prayer for the eradication of the diabolical ruling elite whose seat of power is the White House. It is a cry born of the pain of oppression. Do the oppressed not have the right to wish death upon the evil oppressors responsible for killing their brothers, sisters, parents, and children, for plundering their natural resources, and for denigrating their millennia-old cultural heritage? The men enthroned at the White House oppress both Iranians and Americans. The difference between the two nations is that, as Iranians, we have made up our mind to free ourselves from their oppression, and we are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices, because Islam requires believers to stand up to tyrants who only understand the language of power, whose first inclination is to bully and humiliate those weaker than them, and who—for all their disingenuous talk of human rights and human dignity—are more than willing to resort to oppression, repression, and ethnic, racial, and financial discrimination.

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There you have it: "The men enthroned at the White House oppress both Iranians and Americans."

It's not that Donald Trump is the duly elected president of the United States, you see, because the Democrat Party has never accepted that — as demonstrated by their multiple impeachment attempts, their calls to remove him under the 25th amendment, and their twisting of the law to find ways to throw him in prison — it's that he is an illegitimate ruler that has usurped tyrannical authority.

No Kings, am I right?

This is all a shameless, and ultimately futile, attempt to manufacture voter opposition to Donald Trump in order to turn out the Democrat Party base in the election.

While there isn't a snowball's chance in Bushehr this "open letter" will work, what it has accomplished is provide us a useful glimpse at the unhinged fellow-traveling of radical Democrats and Islamic extremists.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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