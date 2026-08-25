Trump: Iran's Regime Is Running Out of Money — but Apparently Not Executioners

President Trump is turning up the heat on Iran again Tuesday morning, and this time his message isn't about missiles, nukes, or sanctions. Instead, it's about a radical regime that, according to the president, has become so dysfunctional that it can't even manage pay much its own military – while, at the same time, somehow finds the time and resources necessary to imprison and execute Iranians who dare challenge it.

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In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, Trump called the situation on the ground in Tehran "a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions." And the president's warning about what comes next was unmistakable: This "must be stopped, NOW," he wrote.

The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump's comments follow a report last week that Iran's leaders are increasingly worried about the possibility of unrest brewing among its citizenry as the country's economy deteriorates. Inflation hit 66 percent in July, according to the report, and food prices have surged a colossal 128 percent.

The war, U.S. sanctions, diminished oil revenues, and the naval blockade have all combined to leave Iran's industries in bad shape, meaning everyday Iranians increasingly unable to afford even basic necessities.

This isn't exactly the picture of a thriving government.

SEE ALSO: Bessent's Chilling New Message to Iran: The 'Endgame' Starts at Dawn

In addition, human-rights groups have documented an increase in executions tied to the anti-government protests that took place earlier this year, with dozens of Iranian citizens being put to death for things like sheltering protesters in their homes.

The Trump administration is also tightening the screws on economic sanctions. As RedState reported, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Monday launched what the department is calling Operation Economic Outcast, an all-out campaign intended to both isolate Iran financially and punish those countries and foreign entities that continue doing business with the Islamic Regime.

When you add it all up, Trump is painting a picture of a regime that is increasingly being squeezed multiple ways and is unable to keep its economy functioning, pay its own military members, or maintain control over its people without resorting to violence.

It sounds a lot like Tehran is desperately trying to hold on.

And with Bessent now talking ominously about the economic "endgame," Trump's warning that this humanitarian crisis "must be stopped, NOW" can only mean that the pressure on Iran will continue to increase.

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