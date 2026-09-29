Mayor Wu Blasted for Taxpayer-Funded Program That Discriminates Against American Citizens

Progressives for decades have accused American citizens of being "xenophobes" for wanting any checks at all on immigration to the United States.

But it looks like their fears are coming true as immigrants are taking over U.S. cities and turning them into bases for cronyism and discrimination against Americans.

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One of the most blatant examples comes by way of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who stands accused of running a taxpayer-funded program that, no joke, discriminates against American citizens.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration is offering taxpayer-funded scholarships for an activist program while limiting participation to immigrants, including non-U.S. citizens, a requirement that has drawn criticism online. The Immigrants Lead Boston program, run by the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, is designed for "emerging leaders" interested in advocating for Boston’s immigrant communities. Participants meet city officials and receive training aimed at helping them engage with local government and organize within their communities during the 10-week program. Critics have seized on both the taxpayer funding and the eligibility requirements, arguing that U.S.-born residents are excluded from a city-backed leadership program whose participants can receive a $575 scholarship.

A number of heated comments give us a glimpse at Americans' thoughts about such activism.

Paying illegal immigrants to learn political organizing to protest against the country they're in? Yeah this is some spy shit, and actually comical we got to this point — GoodGuy (@GoodestGuy3) September 27, 2026

Michelle Wu should be removed from office immediately. She is pushing anti American propaganda. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) September 28, 2026

For starters it sounds like discrimination — Sonesco (@OdonnellSonesco) September 28, 2026

Any and all federal money should be stripped from Massachusetts until this program is eliminated — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) September 28, 2026

It is critical to understand what we are talking about. We are talking about radical activists somehow getting elected. Then, with the help of their cronies, they hijack taxpayer funds and steer them to their political allies.

American taxpayers do not have any legal means of objecting to these funds being used for partisan causes that they are morally against. It coerces them to fund the destruction of their own country; figuratively, sticking a gun to their heads and telling them to fork over their hard-earned dollars to an activist mob.

We see this government abuse in "sanctuary cities," where mayors like New York City's Zohran Mamdani, L.A.'s Karen Bass, and Seattle's Katie Wilson shield illegal aliens from deportation. Then, they use taxpayer funds to provide food, clothing, shelter, stipends, and education to people who do not have any legal right to be here.

Then, there is outright fraud, such as we see in blue cities over and over again. Whether it's the Somali fraud scandals in Minneapolis and Seattle, or Medicare/Medicaid fraud in states across the country, the Democrat Party functions more like a criminal enterprise than a legitimate political party.

This issue, sadly, is not limited to the Democrat Party. We even see it in another form in supposed "red states" like Texas, who open the floodgates to foreigners on H1B visas. These legal immigrants clearly engage in tribalist cronyism when it comes to hiring, and through chain migration, effectively turn communities into foreign villages.

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Why are political parties betraying the American people like this? It's simple: Power.

But make no mistake: The Republican Party is a largely corporatist, militant party that is in the little leagues when it comes to the organized fraud of the Democrat Party.

The Democrat Party holds nearly total control of every major social and cultural institution in the United States. Whether Democrat voters understand it or not, their leaders are effectively Marxists.

Marxists don't care how they get power. They will lie, steal, defraud, cheat, and worse in order to attain it and hold onto it.

Such programs as we see in Wu's Boston are just the beginning. Democrats clearly want to see the United States overrun by foreigners. If that's what it takes to get power, that is exactly what they will do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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