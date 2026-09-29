Morning Minute: Bare Naked Idiocy

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Say Their Names: Cora, Dawson and Callan — Clancy Jury Holdout Speaks, and It's Beyond Powerful

It’s refreshing to see that one man refused to bow down despite pressures that would be unimaginable to most of us.

Maria Bartiromo's Replacement Is in at Fox News — This Will Make Trump Fans Very Happy

Fox still has a decision to make about who gets Bartiromo's chair permanently. Kudlow's assignment officially ends Nov. 8, and the network has made clear that another announcement will follow.

Report: Illegal Aliens Find Out It's Not a Good Idea to Try to Enter Country on Jet Skis

It's important to remember the failures Democrats brought us when they had power. While we finally have good security, they want to bring us back, shut down the progress we have made, and do things like abolish ICE.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — SCOTUS Has Plate Full With Gun-Related Cases for Conference

Let's hope they end up taking the bigger cases and those that seem narrow but offer a chance at a broader ruling. Let's get things back on the correct track, mmmmkay?

HotAir — Why Would Anybody in a Swing District Say This?

In an undated clip shared by the RNC, Suozzi made the startling claim that his #1 priority is legalizing millions of illegal aliens, and by extension putting them on the path to permanent residency and/or citizenship.

PJ Media — Border Patrol Puts Illegal Alien Caravan on Notice

The caravan originally started in Honduras but has now crossed into Mexico, according to Fox News. As of Monday, hundreds of people were involved in it, but it still seems to be much smaller than the gargantuan floods of millions that charged our border during the Biden-Harris administration. So most of the foreigners considering coming to America still understand that this is not the most promising time just to walk in and demand asylum.

Townhall — Pollster's Latest 2026 Midterm Will Not Sit Well With CNN's Audience

But Luntz noted on CNN something liberal viewers will hate, namely that Trump’s grip on the GOP isn’t fading; it’s stronger than ever. If the GOP pulls off an upset in both chambers, he will once again defy the polls and show he remains the Democrat daddy in political duels.

Twitchy — CBC News 'Is Well on Its Way to Becoming a Judenfrei (Jew-Free) Broadcaster'

It’s just one more reason why we should not have state or ‘public’ media. Political discrimination is pretty awful, but religious/ethnic discrimination seems to be even worse. Defund it all. Whatever justification that ever existed for it, if any ever did, has evaporated in the age of the Internet.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The Senate is still in and has a handful of meetings/hearings set for Tuesday:

Senate Judiciary — Oversight hearings to examine Jack Smith's authority and Republicans and related matters. [ Jack Smith to testify]

Senate Judiciary, Intellectual Property Subcommittee — Oversight hearings to examine the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Senate Intelligence (Select) — To receive a closed briefing on certain intelligence matters.

Senate Armed Services, Strategic Forces Subcommittee — Hearings to examine an update on Golden Dome.

Sounds like the upper chamber may be sticking around for a bit longer than originally anticipated.

Sen. Thune Forces the Democrats' Hand With Procedural Vote on Jon Husted's Ratepayer Protection Act

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Tuesday schedule includes:

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8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium — Washington, D.C.

— THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement on America.gov — Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

— THE PRESIDENT departs Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium en route to the White House — Washington, D.C.

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting and Luncheon on Super Intelligence — East Room

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Health & Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — On Monday, Kennedy promoted the MAHA Institute's "Open Data Summit: Building a Health Data Architecture for America."

Full Court Press...

We had a few decisions of note on Monday, including:

✅ In State of New York, et al. v. Administration for Children and Families, et al. (TANF data), Judge James Boasberg (D.C.) DENIES 22 states’ motion to preliminarily block expanded federal sharing of TANF-recipient data.

(TANF data), Judge James Boasberg (D.C.) DENIES 22 states’ motion to preliminarily block expanded federal sharing of TANF-recipient data. ❌ In Human Rights Defense Center v. ICE (FOIA), Judge Dabney Friedrich (D.C.) DENIES admin's motion to dismiss.

(FOIA), Judge Dabney Friedrich (D.C.) DENIES admin's motion to dismiss. ❌ In Doe v. DHS (CBP One app), Judge Allison Burroughs (Massachusetts) ENTERS final sanctions order requiring the DHS to ID class members harmed by April 2025 mass termination of parole, correct agency databases, provide notice, and establish process for reconsidering certain adverse immigration decisions; declines to order class-wide release or invalidate removal orders.

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More on that first decision: Boasberg Hands Trump Admin a Win in Fight Over DHS Access to Welfare Data

Also, I'll be putting out new installments in the Skinny on SCOTUS series every day this week:

Skinny on SCOTUS - Time Travel, Skinny Labels, and Ill-Gotten Gains

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to hit the campaign trail later this week, with rallies in Oklahoma on Thursday and Alabama on Friday.

The Supreme Court's 2026 term starts up next Monday.

MORNING MUSING

Ward Clark brought us some musings yesterday regarding the fallout from the utter idiocy of a BBC story that, in a nutshell, made the argument that natural nails are quite possibly racist and classist.

I saw the discussion unfolding on X as I was drifting off to sleep Sunday evening, so didn't delve into it all that much, but yeah, the takeaway seemed to be that there's a new "viral craze for bare-looking nails," and that "bare nails are now a sign of high status [that] could stigmatise bold manicures."

Spare me. I'm not all that much a girly-girl (was definitely a tomboy when I was a kid), but one of my "beauty regimen" indulgences over the years has been regular manicures and pedicures. And I liked bright, colorful nails. Until they turned on me. I developed a sensitivity to some of the chemicals prevalent in salons and applications, and so now, sadly, I'm back to bare naked nails.

But whether I wore them brightly adorned or naked as a jaybird has zero to do with race, class, or any other idiocy the culture warriors wish to inflict on us. They can kiss my grits.

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Yeah - this gal who had to stop with the manis and pedis (even though I loved them) due to developing a sensitivity to acrylates will kindly call bullsh*t (on the quoted article). So over this insanity. https://t.co/e3BF6DUKPw — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) September 28, 2026

LIGHTER FARE

Bambi zoomies!

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