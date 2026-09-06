'What Is Even Happening': City Council Votes to Allow Non-Citizens to Become Police Officers

Modern leftists, shall we say, are not real big fans of America.

At every turn, the progressive left is trying to force us to accept anyone and everyone who comes into this country.

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No questions asked. Nothing required. Just a pulse and a willingness to vote for the Democrat Party.

There doesn't seem to be any law the left won't break, any rule if won't bend, or any ethical red line it won't cross to flood our country with foreigners.

It's the secret sauce to gain power unaccountable to the American people. After all, they've lost a lot of Americans on their hare-brained socialist schemes a long time ago.

A city council in Danbury, Connecticut is the latest body to illustrate this point.

On Tuesday, its city council voted 18-2 to amend the city ordinance to allow non-citizens and DACA recipients to become police officers.

BREAKING: Danbury, CT City Council just voted to allow NON CITIZENS and DACA recipients to become police officers



They’re handing weapons to people to enforce the law who are not even allowed to carry



What is even happening pic.twitter.com/BHHO14uaH4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 6, 2026

“(This) vote was about removing an unnecessary barrier for qualified people who already call Danbury home and want to serve their community,” claimed Mayor Roberto Alves.

“These are people who can serve in the United States military, serve as firefighters and EMTs, become doctors, lawyers and other trusted professionals, yet under our old ordinance they could not even apply to become a Danbury police officer,” Alves added. “That never made much sense to me.”

It doesn't need to make sense. The United States of America is based on laws, not feelings. Not everyone is an American, just because they live here.

There is this concept called "loyalty to the U.S. Constitution." Just because you are in the United States, it doesn't mean that you understand our Constitutional rights.

Now, blue states want to put people in charge of enforcing laws that protect our rights, whether or not those people may be suitable for the task.

It is not just ignorant, it is dangerous. Because if there is anything we know about the Democrat Party, it will push the envelope.

Today, it is a few "Dreamers" whose parents did low-wage jobs to pursue the American Dream. Tomorrow, the streets are filled with military age Somalian refugees with state-provided firearms.

If you think that's outlandish rhetoric, you probably need to visit Dearborn, Michigan.

Now, we have a blue state trying to put foreign-born people in charge of policing Americans.

The State of Connecticut first expanded the hiring of state and municipal police officers to include permanent legal residents and DACA recipients in 2020 and 2025.

Republicans have pushed back, but Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said any hiring maintains existing requirements such as background checks, psychological evaluations, training standards and civil service testing.

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“The standards are not being lowered,” Alves insisted. “Every applicant still has to meet the same rigorous background, training, fitness and professional standards required of any Danbury police officer. What we are doing is giving qualified people an opportunity to compete for the job.”

We have heard this "trust us, bro" refrain a million times from the Democrat Party, particularly on elections. Because non-citizens would never vote, right?

We don't trust the Democrat Party. Or Republicans who sell Americans out.

Police officers should be American citizens, because they are charged with enforcing America's laws. If you start allowing foreigners to enforce the nation's laws, it's a dangerous formula.

It is also exactly the kind of thing a socialist party would do if it wanted people to be loyal to the party, and not to the Constitution of the United States.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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