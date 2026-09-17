El-Sayed Forced to Issue Statement After Hasan Piker’s Latest ‘America Is the Real Terrorist’ Rant

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) was forced into damage control Thursday after his high-profile campaign surrogate Hasan Piker told Axios that America is the real terrorist organization — worse “pound for pound” than Al-Qaeda.

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The far-left Twitch streamer, who actively campaigned for El-Sayed during the primary, made the shocking comments on a new episode of "The Axios Show."

He was actually doubling down on his earlier claim that the United States is the “top dog in terrorism.”

"Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes," Piker said when asked if America is worse than the terrorist organization that killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11.

"We have caused tremendous terror all around the world."

Take a look ...

Left-wing streamer Hasan Piker told Axios he believes the U.S. has caused more terrorism globally than al-Qaeda.



Asked whether America was worse “pound for pound,” Piker said: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the… pic.twitter.com/XJQdVU14ux — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 17, 2026

Piker cited as evidence an alleged missile strike that hit an elementary school at Shajarah Tayyebeh, Iran, on February 28, details of which have come almost exclusively from Iranian sources and are to, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. Piker, however, takes Iranian propaganda as gospel.

"If you're killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror," he said. "This doesn't mean that all Americans are terrorists, but the reality of the matter is we have to create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again."

El-Sayed, who is running against Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, and his campaign almost immediately tried to distance themselves from a guy they had been in bed with for months during his primary election.

"I do not agree with this statement [on al-Qaeda], nor do I give much weight to the statements made by a social media streamer," a statement issued to Axios reads. "I am more concerned with the dangerous policies of Donald Trump and Mike Rogers that are raising the prices of gas, groceries, and healthcare for Michiganders."

That ignores the fact that you really, really cared about Piker when you needed him to energize the base and win votes. You don't get to dismiss him as 'just a streamer' when the two of you have already been intricately woven into each other's being along the campaign trail.

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Not to mention, these new comments don't differ in any way, shape, or form from Piker's previously very publicly expressed belief that America is a terrorist organization worse than Al-Qaeda.

"America deserved 9/11, dude. F*** it, I'm saying it," El-Sayed's good friend famously declared in 2019.

"America deserved 9/11" - Hasan Piker, the left's top streamer pic.twitter.com/gPTCJZAsre — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2025

Wouldn't you know it? He just repeated the argument again.

"Abdul El-Sayed has chosen Hasan as his running mate. Together, they attack America, excuse extremism, and treat our country like the villain," Rogers said at the recent GOP midterm convention.

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