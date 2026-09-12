Bernie Bro Candidate Who Slammed SAVE Act Is Living a Lie — This Is Incredible

IDs for me, but not for thee.

That’s the mantra of modern-day Democrats who require identification to get into everything from national conventions to campaign events, but then call the act of proving you are legally entitled to vote in elections “racist” and “fascist.”

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Photographic IDs are “facist,” if you will.



Take Pennsylvania Democratic congressional candidate Bob Brooks. He is a Bernie bro who has attacked the SAVE America Act as an effort to “restrict voting rights.”

No, it’s a restriction on illegally voting in elections. And we now have thousands of cases of it happening, by the way. So, there is no more argument that “it never happens.”

So it comes down to this: Do you want to allow illegal voting and disenfranchise legal voters? Or do you want to disenfranchise people who are too lazy to go through the simple act of adulting to get a photo ID?

Well, 80 percent of the American people prefer the former to the latter.

But when it comes to campaign events, Brooks has a different standard than that he wants for U.S. elections: Bring an ID or you can’t participate in his “democracy.”

So, either he is a virulent racist because he thinks black people are too lazy and dumb to get IDs and thus passing the SAVE America Act is an attack on civil rights, or he is a virulent racist because he thinks black people are too dumb and lazy to get IDs and he wants to keep them out of his campaign events.

Hey, those are his rules, not mine.

Brooks, the Democrat nominee challenging Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and other intellectually dishonest politicians.

A former Bethlehem firefighter, Brooks served with the department from 2005 to 2025 and has led the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association since 2021.

Earlier this year, Brooks took aim at Republican election-integrity proposals, including the SAVE America Act, which would impose federal proof-of-citizenship and voter-identification requirements.

“Donald Trump and Washington Republicans are once again resorting to lies about our elections because they’re failing to address skyrocketing costs here at home,” Brooks told The Morning Call in an April candidate questionnaire.

“The truth is we have some of the best-run elections in the country right here in Pennsylvania,” he continued. “I oppose the SAVE Act and I oppose efforts to restrict voting rights.”

The House passed the expanded SAVE America Act in February by a 218-213 vote.

But Brooks' own campaign is demanding identification before allowing people into at least some of his political events.

Breitbart News reported Friday that Brooks' campaign required attendees to present identification and denied entry to at least one person who attempted to attend. Video published with the report showed the would-be attendee being turned away.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Reilly Richardson told Breitbart that Brooks “doesn’t care about who votes in our elections but has no problem requiring ID to attend his ritzy campaign events.”

The controversy is particularly notable in Pennsylvania, where most returning voters are not required to produce identification when voting in person.

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Under current Pennsylvania rules, voters must present identification when voting for the first time at a particular polling place. That identification does not necessarily have to include a photograph.

Acceptable forms include a Pennsylvania driver's license, government ID, passport, military ID, student or employee ID, voter-registration card, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or certain other documents.

Pennsylvania's broader photo-ID requirement, enacted in 2012, was struck down by the Commonwealth Court in 2014.

That leaves Brooks in the politically awkward position of opposing federal legislation that would require voters to prove their identity while his own campaign demands identification from people seeking access to its events.

If you take him at his word, he is a racist. But the simplest explanation for his hypocrisy is that he is intellectually dishonest.

Either way, you probably don’t want a guy like Brooks in Congress voting on the nation’s election laws.

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