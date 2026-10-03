Beyond Evil: Texas Mom Shoots 4-Year-Old Daughter in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Custody Battle

What is going on with these mothers killing their own children?

Just after RedState reported on a Texas woman accused of shooting both of her sons to death, another horrific case has emerged from the same state.

Advertisement

This time, the victim was only four years old.

Houston police say 35-year-old Cibelle Savella shot and killed her daughter, Vivian, before turning the gun on herself Tuesday night, just hours after a custody hearing ended with the child's father receiving primary custody. Savella initially survived the shooting but died at the hospital the following day.

"There was a custody hearing earlier today that didn't go well for the mother," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.

"She came home, shot her 4-year-old, and then shot herself."

Texas mom shoots daughter, 4, in murder-suicide hours after losing custody battle https://t.co/CRlyt0NwPd pic.twitter.com/QgfgDczoHw — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2026

Savella was supposed to turn Vivian over to the girl's father, Aaron Savella, Tuesday evening. Instead, police say she took her daughter's life.

The shooting came after an increasingly bitter custody battle between the parents, who divorced in November 2024 after roughly four years of marriage.

What will the AWFLs' excuse for this child killing be? That the unfair custody battle caused too much distress, as evidenced by Cibelle allegedly killing her 4-year-old daughter Vivian?

According to court records, a judge imposed stringent restrictions on Savella during the custody hearing approximately eight hours before the shooting. Among them, Savella reportedly could not speak Portuguese, her native language, with Vivian during supervised visitation unless a supervisor was present who could also understand the language.

She was also reportedly prohibited from attending Vivian's school performances and extracurricular activities, and ordered to pay child support and half of the child's out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Most importantly, Vivian was supposed to go home with her father that night. She never got that chance. The girl's surviving relatives issued a devastating statement following her death.

"Vivian was 4 years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched. There are no words for what has been taken from us."

Then they addressed the custody battle that had preceded the killing.

"Aaron did everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child. He trusted the courts. He followed every order. He waited for the process to work. On Tuesday, a judge placed Vivian in his primary care, and she was supposed to come home to him that evening. She never did."

That last sentence is brutal. Charlotte Rainwater, an attorney who represented Vivian's father in the custody proceedings, said even the people closest to the case never imagined it would end this way.

"The family is devastated by this outcome," Rainwater said. "I've been practicing family law for 28 years and have never experienced anything like this. I don't think anyone in this courtroom on Tuesday contemplated this could be the outcome."

Advertisement

On Friday, we reported that another Texas mother, 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon, had been charged with capital murder after authorities say she shot both of her sons in their Waxahachie home. Her sons were 21 and 15.

According to a search-warrant affidavit, deputies arrived to find Lemmon covered in blood with a gun beside her. She allegedly told them: "I shot both of my kids."

The 21-year-old, Christopher Scott Pitre, was pronounced dead at the scene. His younger brother died after being transported to a hospital.

And that story came only days after RedState reported on South Carolina mother Taylor Gosnell, who authorities say stabbed her two children approximately 50 times.

"Between the two children, we're estimating that there were approximately 50 stab wounds," Graham McLellan with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said.

Both children survived, although prosecutors said some of their wounds went all the way to the bone, and the 6-year-old boy faced the possibility of losing fingers or even an arm.

Then there was Corie Walsh in Illinois, whom prosecutors accused of killing her 2-year-old son while believing the child was the "devil" and "anti-Christ."

And hovering over all of these stories is the Lindsay Clancy case, which sparked a national argument over maternal violence, mental illness, and postpartum psychosis after her trial on charges that she killed her three young children ended in a mistrial.

Advertisement

This latest case adds another child victim to an already horrifying string of headlines.

Vivian Savella was four years old. She was supposed to go home with her father Tuesday night. She never got the chance.

Is that enough of a “conversation” for the Clancy supporters yet?

Or can we go back to rendering justice in these criminal trials and not hearing a bunch of excuses from armchair shrinks who watch too much Oprah?

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.