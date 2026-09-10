The Goo Goo Doll's Lead Singer Takes a Stand on Politics in Shows — It Has People Cheering

This is the kind of story you would never have seen in a sane world where entertainment and politics were cleanly separated.

Since the radicalized politics of the Woke left knows no bounds, however, it has become rarer and rarer to find entertainers who simply respect their craft.

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No lectures. No grandstanding. No Woke-scolding. Just entertainment.

So when the Goo Goo Dolls' lead singer John Rzeznik sat down for a podcast interview with Rick Beato, he revealed his perspective on whether politics should be brought into the entertainment business.

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"That’s why I think live music is amazing, because it’s like I got people, fans, friends from every walk of life, every political stripe," he said. "And I always stress, we got one thing in common because we’re living in weird times."

"We got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show," he continued. "And I’m not going to lecture people about anything. I’m going to play a bunch of songs that, you know, and we’re all going to leave here, and we’re going to be happier and better for it. That’s it."

"And it’s like, I don’t give a s*it who you voted for," he continued. "I don’t care where you go to church, you know? It’s like we all got one thing in common. That’s a start. That’s a start. You got to work within that little Venn diagram, you know."

The Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik Says He Doesn’t Lecture Fans on Politics



“I’ve got fans from every walk of life, every political stripe … We’ve got one thing in common, and that’s we’re all here to see a show. And I'm not going to lecture you people about anything.” 👏 pic.twitter.com/EBDBTDviFf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 10, 2026

Amen. It's not only refreshing, but you can really hear the dedication in his voice. He believes it.

And so do I. If we can't compartmentalize our lives, it will drive us absolutely mad.

That is one thing that I believe is making it so difficult for people on the radical left to relax and enjoy life.

The ideology they have consumed has been deliberately engineered, and I would add, in a contrived and intellectually dishonest way, to make politics appear to be a part of every aspect of human life.

It's not. There is joy. Happiness. Sadness. Victory. Defeat. Life. Death. Grieving. Healing. And politics is but a tiny sliver of what our lives are meant to be.

Politics is power. It is coercion. It is not meant to be the basis of our relationships with one another.

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Why? Because our relationship with one another should be based on equality. It should be based on personal freedom. And it should be based on respect.

Any time you introduce politics into something that should be about something else — sports, music, acting, fiction, storytelling — you are corrupting your relationship with your audience.

If someone expects you to entertain them, don't lecture them.

You not only open up the risk that you are being used for propaganda, but you also risk being judged by people in the audience who know better as a fool.

So, thank you John Rzeznik, for reminding us about the purpose of music. Now, go tell Jelly Roll.

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