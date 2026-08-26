Flock CEO Sits Down for Interview and People Keep Noticing One 'Creepy' Thing

There is something so triggering about Flock surveillance cameras that Americans are taking saws and baseball bats to them, and even ramming trucks into them.

Meanwhile, less combative Americans have chosen other methods, including physically blocking the cameras and organizing campaigns to get local governments to remove them.

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So, Flock CEO Garrett Langley has been making the media rounds trying to calm the revolt, but one recent interview probably didn't help.

Speaking with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, Langley acknowledged the privacy debate but argued Americans shouldn't concentrate too heavily on privacy at the expense of security.

"I value my privacy… but what we're talking about is safety as well," Langley said. "And so I think when people talk about just one of these things, privacy or safety, they're prioritizing the wrong thing. What we have to prioritize as a country is compromise: how do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?"

Senator - that was not my comment. We believe in the constitution at Flock.



I hope you can agree that Americans deserve to be safe. — Garrett Langley (@glangley) August 25, 2026

That word — "compromise" — went over about as well as you would expect.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) hammered Langley after the interview.

"Flock CEO @glangley wants you to 'compromise' away your 4th Amendment rights. Our Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves at this suggestion."

Langley responded directly to Paul: "Senator - that was not my comment. We believe in the constitution at Flock. I hope you can agree that Americans deserve to be safe."

Of course Americans deserve to be "safe." But to quote Benjamin Franklin, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

And “Safety” is exactly the sales pitch being made to Americans. The Founders anticipated that bait-and-switch. It's a classic one used by tyrants throughout history.

Thus, privacy isn't merely a "consumer preference." The Fourth Amendment exists precisely because the Founders understood the danger of allowing authorities unrestricted power to investigate citizens.

READ MORE: Debate Over Flock Surveillance Cameras Takes Unexpected Turn in SoCal As 'Darth Vader' Weighs In

Langley's somewhat glib Silicon Valley manner also drew comparisons online to tech CEOs such as Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman: another "creepy" technology executive explaining why Americans should learn to live with a revolutionary technology that raises enormous questions about privacy and individual autonomy.

Mark Zuckerberg constantly assured us Facebook is a social media company founded to bring people together. Turns out, it is actually a data-surveillance platform that engages in mass censorship, engineered algorithms to get children hooked on social media, and even spent hundreds of millions of dollars to interfere in the 2020 election.

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organization meant to create responsible artificial intelligence that would serve humanity. Instead, he steered it toward a profit-driven model that has drawn widespread criticism for controversial and partisan practices, while being accused of having deceived early backers like Elon Musk.

How mad are Flock cameras making Americans? At least 33 acts of vandalism had been identified by The Guardian by early August, while nearly 100 localities have reportedly ended their use of Flock cameras, according to activist estimates.

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Obviously, the intensity of the backlash should send a hint to government officials: Many Americans really, really do not like the idea of being tracked everywhere they go.

And Flock cameras are proliferating. The Atlanta-based company says its network has grown to more than 120,000 cameras across 49 states, with roughly 5,000 law enforcement agencies and 6,000 communities using its surveillance products.

The cameras photograph vehicles traveling on public roads and can record license plates along with details such as make, model, and color. Police can then search the resulting database, potentially reaching far beyond the cameras installed in their own jurisdictions.

The Wall Street Journal reports that those cameras are now capturing a mind-boggling 20 billion license plates every month. That is not a few traffic cameras here and there. That is the beginning of a nationwide surveillance infrastructure.

Langley himself recently highlighted Michigan, where he says Flock detected 53 missing people in a single month — including abducted or missing children and elderly people who had become lost. He also pointed to the technology's role in identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fraser. Elsewhere, police have credited the cameras with solving robberies, locating stolen cars and identifying suspects.

In Michigan, last month alone, 53 missing people were detected with @flocksafety. Grandparents who lost their way. Kids who were abducted or missing.



Yesterday in Fraser, Flock helped locate the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a female motorcyclist.



I sat down with… pic.twitter.com/bykK5kLv6G — Garrett Langley (@glangley) August 25, 2026

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Those are real benefits. Nobody should pretend otherwise. Parents who care about their children should want them to be safe. Of course, we have other technology that we can manage ourselves, like tracking children’s mobile phones, which have a data signal that can be used to trace where they went and what happened.

But, you see, parents control that. They don’t control Flock cameras or their data.

Flock’s CEO can pull on our heartstrings all he wants, but the real issue is that helping public safety at the margins shouldn’t be causing a threat far greater in magnitude.

It’s a simple matter of human nature. If the power to spy on millions of Americans can be abused, it will be abused. It’s no longer theoretical. It’s to be expected.

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