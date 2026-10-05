Jack Smith's Trump Dragnet Just Got Uglier: Wait Until You See Whose Phone His Team Was Tracking

Nothing screams "scrupulously nonpartisan prosecutor" quite like showing up at an anti-Trump music festival in Maryland sporting a "No Kings" T-shirt and looking like a washed-up Boomer.

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Yet that's exactly how former Special Counsel Jack Smith spent his weekend – and this was just mere days after he tried to assure the Senate Judiciary Committee that politics played no role whatsoever in his prosecution of Donald Trump.

Just look at him.

This is nonpartisan Special Counsel Jack Smith… Wearing an anti-Trump shirt at an anti-Trump concert sponsored by an anti-Trump nonprofit which is funded by an anti-Trump billionaire. What a scam. https://t.co/mfbIp4rfpd — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 4, 2026

He can let his leftist freak flag fly publicly these days, but back when he was investigating Donald Trump, he was supposed to keep his radical leanings under wraps. Some newly released documents indicate he wasn't very good at that.

As RedState reported last week, Smith's far-reaching investigation into whether Trump illegally retained classified materials after leaving office in 2021 had swept up communications involving Republican lawmakers, journalists, and scores of Trump 1.0 White House phones.

Newly declassified FBI records, released Monday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force, show that Smith and his team were tracking the phone activity of Susie Wiles – who was at the time a top Trump adviser and is now the White House chief of staff – including her contacts with at least 21 attorneys affiliated with Trump.

Breaking: Jack Smith team tracked Trump defense lawyers’ calls by monitoring his chief of staff 's phone https://t.co/fmlkOPIary — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 5, 2026

One particular memo from March 24, 2023, shows just how insidious the Smith investigation got – and just how far the investigation spread outside of its original scope. An FBI agent noted in that memo that an attorney associated with Trump had called Wiles and remained on the phone with her for only 41 seconds. The agent then documents two previous calls between Wiles and the attorney, including the exact times of the calls and their durations.

After Wiles sat for an FBI interview on April 7, Smith and his investigators went back through her phone activity specifically to identify what they described as "contacts of interest on the date of her FBI interview."

In other words, they weren't just interested in what Wiles had to tell the FBI, they also wanted to know who she was talking to before and after she talked to them.

What began as an investigation into classified documents somehow turned into a sprawling operation that tracked lawmakers, journalists, political advisers, Trump White House phones, and now, apparently, any attorney who may have had a connection to Trump.

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And to what end?

Jack Smith never got the conviction he so clearly wanted and his sham investigation is now rightly being picked apart publicly. But, hey, at least he can now wear his feelings on a T-shirt for all the world to see.

And that exposes more about Jack Smith than Jack Smith ever exposed about Donald Trump.

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