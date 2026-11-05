Father of Peace: The Antidote for the Common Commercial Music Blues

In “The Chaos,” the opening song of Israeli alt-rock trio Father of Peace’s debut album “The Year of Madness & the Mystery Century,” starts with the band’s guitarist, vocalist, and Sideshow Bob-lookalike Avshalom Ariel intoning:

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Your turn to try to entertain us

You are the beast who tried to tame us

Strange plastic boy just tryna play us

Never seen the eyeball of the chaos

Rubble all around me

Everyone can find me

Boy oh boy I better send my a** to outer space

Or to a hole beneath the world

Where I get to look at charts and numbers till my soul becomes too old

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Sabrina Carpenter this is not.

Since its inception in 2023, the band, consisting of Ariel, bassist/background vocalist May Alpert, and drummer/background vocalist Tom Bollig, has built a following through constant self-promotion via Facebook Reels and TikTok clips, enough to sell out club dates literally the world over despite little terrestrial radio and zero music industry support. In a crowded, primarily post-music industry world, Father of Peace has found a way to stand out.

All the clever videos in the world will not sustain an act if it cannot deliver the goods, and Father of Peace can. Stylistically, the band defies easy pigeonholing. At times, it rocks hard with jagged cuts and twists reminiscent of System of a Down, yet can switch without warning into almost breezy pop with melodic sensibilities that would make Weezer proud. Its members are adept at their instruments, and Ariel’s vocals often soar into upper registers seemingly without strain. The band’s style is straight-ahead but seldom if ever straightforward, challenging the listener while rewarding those willing to stretch beyond the mainstream.

Lyrically, Father of Peace makes the listener work. Even a relatively direct love song such as “Blueish,” which, for the record, has nothing to do with Bluey, makes its point in a wonderfully weird, roundabout fashion.

Is she, is she just a wish

Why she color me bluish?

Pixeled voices through the phone

Is she, is she just a glitch

Strangely beautiful language?

Feel her pulsing through my bones

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As noted above, Ariel is Israeli. From there, he is unafraid to confront those who seek to destroy his country.

I get sick just thinking back to all the damage you've done

I don't want to be your friend, your magician or loved one

Don't know if I should, but if I could

I would kick you right out of the car

Kick you right out of the country

And if you got hate in your heart



Forget me right now

As you leave our town

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In my family there's a person

That I believe is a Persian

Trojan

An insertion by the author

I don't wanna spoil the ending

But you know how it goes



His story blows

In the face of history

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Father of Peace is anything but the everyperson’s band. The band's sound is too experimental and, at times, too abrasive for mainstream pop-attuned ears. Its lyrics contain too much profanity, albeit not superfluous, for commercial radio. In terms of visual presentation, it is never going to be mistaken for the Jonas Brothers, though it is worth noting that in the live clips shared by the band, Ariel and Bollig have their fair share of female devotees, and Alpert can be seen breaking many a grown man's heart, which means nothing if the music and artistry aren't there. It is. If you’re looking for something outside the norm, Father of Peace is worth checking out.

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