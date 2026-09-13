Who Pays Gavin Newsom's Bills? Subpoenas Show Federal Investigators Want to Know, Too.

Nearly three months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he and his wife were under federal investigation, we have confirmation that there is indeed a federal criminal investigation related to Newsom pending in the Eastern District of California, and it's at least partially focused on his international travels over the last six years and how those trips were funded.

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The San Francisco Standard reviewed multiple subpoenas sent last week seeking records and testimony from people involved with the California State Protocol Foundation and the California Partner's Project, including Tom Willis, an attorney who plays quite a few roles in Newsom's world. He's the registered agent for the Protocol Foundation and Newsom's two inaugural funds, the treasurer of California Partner's Project, and Newsom's attorney for matters pending before the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), which has previously investigated the source of funds for the Newsoms' "gifted" Fair Oaks mansion.

One of the subpoenas, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Anderson, said, "The records requested by this subpoena are for use in a criminal investigation pending in the Eastern District of California."

According to the Standard, federal investigators are also interested in how Newsom's personal living expenses are funded - something we've been asking at RedState for years. They write:

"One of the subpoenas sought records, correspondence, and receipts related to the California State Protocol Foundation, including information about its donors and fundraisers. It also sought records involving the governor’s international travel and participation in international events, as well as records related to money used for the governor’s residence, living, or personal expenses."

Since Newsom took office he's directed $7.5 million in outside donations (known as "behested payments) to the Protocol Foundation, which was created in June 2001 “to lessen the burden on California taxpayers by relieving the state of California of its obligations to fund certain expenditures of the governor’s office.” Of that total, $5.1 million was transferred from Newsom's inaugural committees. Government watchdog columnist Susan Shelley detailed who Newsom begged for the inaugural funding, which ended up being transferred to his travel slush fund:

"Indian tribes, apartment associations, beverage companies, health care and hospital companies, the carpenters’ union, the nurses’ union, the teachers’ union, the firefighters’ union, the prison guards’ union, AT&T, Amazon, Uber, the service employees, the electrical workers, the pipe trades council, the building industry association, the operating engineers, the professional engineers, the charter schools, the aircraft manufacturers and many, many more."

As Shelley noted on Saturday, this pay-to-play scheme is fully legal in California. Federal investigators' mileage may vary, though.

Excerpts from my August 2025 column (linked above) featuring Laura Friedman, Maria Elena Durazo, Rob Bonta and Gavin Newsom "behesting" money from PG&E and others in a way that federal law enforcement officials may find questionable. All legal under California law, though. pic.twitter.com/iVepCGEDXT — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) September 12, 2026

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Communications with a circle of current and former aides, including Willis, Protocol Foundation chair Steve Kawa (Newsom's former chief of staff), inaugural CEO Jim DeBoo (Newsom's former executive secretary), and Protocol Foundation board members Matina Kolokotronis (COO of the Sacramento Kings) and Jason Elliott (Newsom's former deputy chief of staff), among others, were subpoenaed.

In a statement, Newsom's office again dismissed the investigation as a political witch hunt:

“Governor Newsom went after the king — and as he warned in June, the tyrant is now coming after everyone around him. This is what Donald Trump does to his enemies: investigate first, hunt for a crime that doesn’t exist second. It’s deeply upsetting to see innocent staff, friends, and family have their names dragged through the mud just because they’re associated with the Governor.”

As we've detailed in depth previously, it's not just because they're associated with the Governor. Many of these people play multiple roles in the Newsoms' lives, with friends and family members also holding key business or official positions.

Newsom's campaign travel expenses are also under scrutiny; the Federal Elections Commission recently asked for "missing or clarifying information" related to tens of thousands of dollars in travel and event reimbursement expenses reported by his Campaign for Democracy PAC, which has paid for his trips to South Carolina and Michigan recently. The PAC also paid Newsom's longtime strategist Lindsey Cobia Redding, whose salary totaled $195,000, a $213,000 bonus in 2025.

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Something tells me that the subpoenas and the FEC request are related.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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