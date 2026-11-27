Happy Thanksgiving weekend! I hope everyone had a wonderful day with family, friends, and others, while eating lots of good food. For me, the main feel-good of Black Friday is not the deals, but the leftovers, ya'll! So, I am looking forward to diving into mine this evening.

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Speaking of the culinary arts, this story of Joey Charney and his gift to his mother and his family is apropos for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and a beautiful launch into the Season of Giving.

Sacrifice and showing up serve as the subject of this week's Feel-Good Friday.

Back in 2025, then-17-year-old Joey Charney was a few years into his cooking journey when he recorded this Instagram Reel showing how he was making Thanksgiving dinner for his family.

For an admitted cooking neophyte, this video is quite good.





Ten years prior, Charney's mother Jennifer had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Even with treatment, it quickly moved from Stage 3 to Stage 4, and Jennifer lost her ability to do many things, including being able to stand and make meals. So, the family of 10, with siblings ranging in age from 11 to 25, needed to be fed, and young Charney stepped up.

And he did it with encouragement and assistance from his mom.

How sweet is that?

Charney said he learns something new every day he has been on this cooking journey, and when he decided to post to Instagram and TikTok, he gained a following — over two million at last count — as well as a group of teachers and encouragers.

Seventeen-year-old Joey Charney has big aspirations for the future. “I’m starting to look into some culinary colleges,” he tells TODAY.com, name-dropping the Napa, California, branch of the Culinary Institute of America. “My aunt lives up there.” For now, the rising high school senior is gathering culinary knowledge from a community he’s building on Instagram.

Not only does Charney grow his own herbs and vegetables in his greenhouse, but he shows off his burgeoning skills and increasing fan base with posts of when he makes fan recipe suggestions.

In one of his November posts, Charney demonstrated how to make Tini's Fried Curry Chicken Sandwiches.

There is now a slight difference in Charney's introduction. He recently turned 18, having moved from teenager to adult. Then there is this tragic difference: Charney has gone from saying, "I cook for my family because my mom is no longer able to," to, "I cook for my family because my mom is no longer with us."

Jennifer Chaney lost her battle with breast cancer on August 7, 2026.

So, Thursday was the Charney family's first Thanksgiving spent without Mom. But Joey Charney still steps in to feed his family, making an even more fabulous dinner than the one he posted last year. Charney was profiled on CBS Evening News about this journey since his mom is no longer with them.

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WATCH:

When his mom could no longer cook for their family, 18-year-old Joey Charney stepped into the kitchen. Now, his home-cooked meals have turned him into a social media sensation. @SteveHartmanCBS is On the Road in Georgia. https://t.co/JKk1ImmEvD — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2026

Even in the midst of great loss, Charney is showing up for his family and his followers. What a beautiful portrait he paints for his siblings and the rest of us on taking on challenges, embracing opportunity and growth, and leading by example.

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