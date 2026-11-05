Unemployment Claims Hit Lowest Level Since July, As Companies Hold on to Workers and Their Breath

One positive sign after the disastrous midterms: The Department of Labor reported on Thursday that unemployment claims have fallen to their lowest level since July. So, while hiring may not be going like gangbusters, companies appear to be holding on to their workforce.

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At least for now.

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain scarce and most workers enjoy job security. The Labor Department reported Thursday that 189,000 people sought jobless aid last week, the fewest since mid-July and down from 195,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, dipped to 194,750. Applications for jobless benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and economists watch them closely because they can provide signs of where the job market is headed. Claims have remained at historically low levels in the year to date, never topping 230,000 in a single week. They’ve come in at or below 200,000 for eight straight weeks. So far this year, employers — companies, government agencies and nonprofits — have been adding an average of 68,000 jobs a month, including a disappointing 29,000 last month. That is modest by historic standards but an improvement on a lackluster 2025 when monthly job creation averaged 9,700 as high interest rates and President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies discouraged hiring. Consumer spending has remained resilient and a surge in investment in artificial intelligence has lifted economic growth.

The October jobs report on Friday will also provide more perspective on the state of the economy. However, Democrat leaders are already chest-thumping and issuing threats about their plans for retribution against President Donald Trump and his administration. Included in Witch Hunt 2.0 will be corporate interests, like AI and data centers, who have "cooperated" with the president. So, the job producers and innovators may be looking to slow their roll.

So much for Democrats making things more affordable and fixing the economy. It appears now that they have regained power, their priorities are anywhere but. Somehow Democrats are now running with America voted for retribution and "accountability." Oh, and for the gayest Congress in history.

The American people have made their voices heard. The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of) Let's get to work 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/gxgh5eHGmB — Congressional Equality Caucus (@EqualityCaucus) November 5, 2026

The stock market is not amused. What was first a boom in the stock market on Wednesday turned into a bust on Thursday.

Stocks plummeted on Thursday, erasing the sharp gains from the rally seen in the wake of the U.S. midterm elections, as investors accelerated their move away from technology stocks on fears of a data-center buildout slowdown.

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Those who chose to vote against Republicans because they were upset about the cost of gas and groceries may have just shot themselves, and the nation, in the foot.

The nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen 17.1 cents over the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 24.7 cents from a month ago and is $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $6.281 per gallon.

Elections have consequences, and this is only the start.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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