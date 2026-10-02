Exposed: Abdul El-Sayed's Sweet $9,000 County Consulting Deal

Remember that old communist formula that they claim to adhere to: From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs?

Well, it seems that Michigan Senate Abdul El-Sayed candidate has some pretty serious needs, to the tune of $9,000 a month, while he's running for the United States Senate. That's what the "consulting" contract he has nailed from the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services is worth.

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So, what are they paying him for?

Michigan's left-wing Democratic Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed billed county taxpayers $ 9,000 per month in consulting fees while running for Senate, according to public records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services approved a contract to hire El-Sayed for "consulting services" on April 23, 2025, six days after El-Sayed announced he was running for Senate. El-Sayed had previously served as director of the county health services department for two years, a post he resigned from on April 3, 2025. The contract, which extended through the end of the calendar year, stipulated that El-Sayed would be paid at a monthly rate of $9,000 for 30 hours of work—which amounts to around $ 300 per hour. Wayne County is run by county executive Warren Evans, a Democrat.

A Democrat. Of course.

So, we have a guy who left his post, and who received a contract which has now been extended to the end of the year, which, assuming he won his race, would have taken him comfortably up until days before he started drawing a Senator's salary.

But wait! There's more!

Under the agreement, El-Sayed was approved to receive up to $72,000 for eight months of consulting work, in which he would "provide strategic support to the County in efforts to ensure smooth and effective leadership transition and aligning operational priorities with the County's broader vision for public health and human services." The payments were routed through "AME Higher LLC," an entity created by El-Sayed as a pass-through for his consulting and speaking fees, according to the contract.

Strategic support? For what? People "transition" out of these kinds of (let's face it, patronage) jobs all the time, without it taking months and writing big, fat checks to a communist politician. And it just gets worse.

The Wayne County contract wasn't El-Sayed’s only consulting gig during his senatorial campaign. He has also collected over $82,000 in consulting fees from One Health Partners, a Chicago-area nonprofit health care company that former employees called a "scam." It focuses on buying medical practices and "exploiting Medicare" to increase revenue, the Free Beacon reported. The company is run by one of El-Sayed's largest campaign donors, Ali Karim, who was sanctioned by Wisconsin regulators for defrauding an investor and has been accused of fraudulent business practices in multiple lawsuits.

Michigan voters, pay heed. What's really confounding about all this is that El-Sayed is leading his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, by 3.5 points in the RealClear Polling average. That's baffling, but then, "democratic socialists," who are communists by any other name, have always operated like this; remember Michelle Obama's sweetheart gig with the University of Chicago Medical Center while her husband was in the state legislature? A job she was in no way qualified for?

T'was ever thus, back to the days of the Romans, where corrupt politicians used their influence to embiggen their bank accounts. That's what Abdul El-Sayed has been doing, with the willing aid of a Democrat county official and one of his largest campaign donors. Are these people really so determined to see El-Sayed elected because of his official positions on the issues? Or are these thinly veiled (let's say this quietly) influence money payments?

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Communists are all big on the "from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs." But nothing we have seen in Abdul El-Sayed's career indicated that he has any abilities to speak of, much less any who are worth this much green folding cash. No, this is much more apt to be a case of "do as I say, not as I do."

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