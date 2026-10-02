Memo Reveals Xavier Becerra's HHS Autopenned Sponsor Applications of Unaccompanied Minors

A memo obtained by the New York Post revealed that the Biden administration's Health and Human Services (HHS) Department Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), for which Democrat candidate for California governor and former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was responsible, essentially autopenned over 99 percent of unaccompanied minor sponsor applications in 2024 alone.

Advertisement

This is our shocked face.

The Biden administration rubber-stamped more than 99% of sponsor applications for unaccompanied migrant children in fiscal year 2024 — leaving kids vulnerable to rapists, gang members and murderers because of the “less stringent” vetting process, according to a memo obtained by The Post. The Department of Health and Human Services processed almost half-a-million migrant kids between 2021 and 2024 who were placed with sponsors by the Office of Refugee Resettlement — but by Biden’s final year in office virtually none of the applications from households taking in the kids were denied.

Those sponsor applications weren't denied because, at that point, no vetting was being done. Becerra simply farmed these unaccompanied minors through the gates and pawned them off on the unvetted sponsors, while mockingly referring to them as “little Juani­tos and Juan­itas,” as the California Post reported.

In Wednesday night's CNN governor's race debate, Republican candidate for governor Steve Hilton nailed Becerra on this scandal of trafficked unaccompanied minor children. Instead of owning up to his failure, Becerra blamed it on President Donald Trump, and claimed he is proud of the work he did at HHS.

WATCH:

🚨@XavierBecerra goes full Joe Biden as @SteveHiltonx GRILLS him on the fact that he lost nearly $500,000 immigrant kids as HHS Secretary under Biden.



I lost count of how many times Xavier’s taken sips of water (sign of being nervous) & been unable to look at Steve while Steve… https://t.co/bIQ4YrpdqS pic.twitter.com/kBG0H3qnhX — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 1, 2026

@XavierBecerra goes full Joe Biden as @SteveHiltonx GRILLS him on the fact that he lost nearly $500,000 immigrant kids as HHS Secretary under Biden. I lost count of how many times Xavier’s taken sips of water (sign of being nervous) & been unable to look at Steve while Steve looks him in the eye with confidence. Did Becerra not prepare?!

Tell that to the children who were raped and abused because Becerra was doing the bidding of his cartel cohorts. If Becerra expresses such disregard for alien children, what care is he going to take with California's children?

In one horrific instance investigated by HHS, a 15-year-old girl was released to her alleged biological brother — but the alleged sponsor ended up being unrelated and went on to rape and impregnate the migrant child in fall 2023. “The sponsor has been charged by the state, and the case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice. Prior to sponsoring the 15-year-old female, the purported sponsor had sponsored three [unaccompanied migrant children],” according to the ORR memo. The high acceptance rate for sponsors was also preceded by a “period from 2022 to 2024, less stringent policies allowed for potential and actual sponsors to exploit gaps in the ORR sponsor vetting process,” the memo also noted.

The investigation discovered that the fake sponsors used fraudulent identification, manipulated photos, used unverifiable addresses, and committed fingerprint fraud or misrepresented the members of the household and the ages of the illegal alien minors already in their care.

Advertisement

“The Biden Administration failed in its most basic responsibility: protecting vulnerable children in federal care,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. “It weakened safeguards and prioritized speed over scrutiny, leaving children exposed to fraud, exploitation, and abuse.

The investigation further uncovered that many of these minors who were trafficked to unvetted sponsors were later found dead.

Several instances of fraudulent sponsorship that harmed unaccompanied migrant kids occurred in 2024. [...] A 17-year-old migrant male was released to an alleged stepsister sponsor — but in October 2024 was “found dead in the back seat of a car, with his genitalia exposed, along with an unconscious 30-year-old male,” per the memo. Another teenage male migrant was released to a mother who claimed sponsorship but had gang tattoos. In August 2024, the boy “died after having been given seven marijuana joints by unrelated adult men.” Another February 2025 incident involved a nine-year-old migrant girl who was nearly kept in the same room as her abusive 13-year-old brother — before ORR staff intervened.

Hilton has spent months exposing Becerra's Migrant Abuse camps, and much of what has been uncovered in this investigation is corroborated by the whistleblowers who have spoken to Hilton about Becerra's deliberate corruption of the ORR system.

This continued exposure of what Becerra did to vulnerable children, and Becerra's refusal to talk about his own record and the things that matter to Californians, should be an instant disqualifier. Instead, Becerra is arrogantly assuming he will fail up to the governor's chair, and Californians will do nothing to stop him.

Advertisement

Xavier Becerra “lost” THOUSANDS of children as HHS secretary and didn’t even notice $225,000 stolen from his own account — then sat there with no denial.



A man who can’t keep track of kids or cash cannot run California.

WAKE UP CALIFORNIA. pic.twitter.com/ElzXvL668w — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 30, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.