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'Evangelicals for a Better Future' Is Yet Another Talarico-Stan Run by a Dem Operative

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Sep 10, 2026 5:49 PM
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'Evangelicals for a Better Future' Is Yet Another Talarico-Stan Run by a Dem Operative
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A group called "Evangelicals for a Better Future" has poured money into advertising in support of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico. The group released this glossy ad painting Talarico as a unifier who gets "What Makes a Texan."

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Sure, Jan.

WATCH

While this PAC (political action committee) does not coordinate with the Talarico campaign, it appears to dovetail with the candidate's sudden pivot to the center. Talarico recently appeared on right-leaning and right-of-center outlets like Fox News and News Nation to proclaim that his words and record are being misconstrued by his opponent, TX Attorney General and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Ken Paxton.

WATCH:

It reeks of desperation. Republicans may appear to be worried about the race, but with friends like "Evangelicals for a Better Future" giving Talarico a boost in order to whitewash his record, it's kind of obvious that the Talarico campaign is also a little worried that these baskets full of crazy statements are being taken seriously.

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The Texas Republican Party has shared some of those statements.

Don’t take our word for it. Listen to James Talarico in his own words. He said “God is nonbinary,” said the trans community needs abortion care, and argued that science recognizes six biological sexes. He is not the moderate Democrats portray him to be.He is a radical who wants radical change.

According to the FEC website, "Evangelicals for a Better Future" was started on September 6 and is operated out of D.C. Its treasurer is Christopher Koob, a known Democrat operative whose longtime alliance with the Democrat Party hearkens back to the glory days of the DNC when Bill Clinton was the kingmaker of the party.

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Koob has previously held positions with left-of-center and Democratic Party organizations including director of finance convention operations at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from April 2008 to September 2008 and director of compliance at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from September 2008 to May 2011. He also served as the senior advisor for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was a senior advisor for former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D), and was previously the principal of political consulting group Capitol Compliance Associates (CCA), which he co-founded in 2011. 2 1

Koob previously worked on political campaigns for former Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-CT), and later joined the 2000 presidential campaign of then-Vice President Al Gore (D) when Lieberman was selected to be his running mate. 6

 But wait... there's more.

That could be six degrees of a campaign ethics violation. So much for Talarico being above corruption.

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"Evangelicals for a Better Future" is the same type of phony partnership the Kamala Harris presidential campaign had with "Evangelicals for Harris," a Faith Voters front group that used to be called "Evangelicals for Biden." Faith Voters was formed by Eric Sapp, who runs Public Democracy. This "public benefit organization" had its fingerprints all over COVID propaganda and the 2020 BLM protests. 

It's the same story, different name. "Evangelicals for a Better Future" spouts the same multiracial, multicultural gobbledygook and deconstructionist Christianity as Talarico; so, they are his fellow travelers. Actual Texas evangelicals have already heard Talarico in his own words, including the ones he claims are being misinterpreted. They are giving Talarico, and this group, a hard pass.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | KEN PAXTON
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