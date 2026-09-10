'Evangelicals for a Better Future' Is Yet Another Talarico-Stan Run by a Dem Operative

A group called "Evangelicals for a Better Future" has poured money into advertising in support of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico. The group released this glossy ad painting Talarico as a unifier who gets "What Makes a Texan."

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Sure, Jan.

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A new group is spending in #TXSen. Evangelicals for a Better Future is airing this pro-@jamestalarico ad on CTV, per @AdImpact_Pol. The group started airing the ad at the beginning of the month. pic.twitter.com/YP04kpM6gW — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) September 8, 2026

While this PAC (political action committee) does not coordinate with the Talarico campaign, it appears to dovetail with the candidate's sudden pivot to the center. Talarico recently appeared on right-leaning and right-of-center outlets like Fox News and News Nation to proclaim that his words and record are being misconstrued by his opponent, TX Attorney General and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Ken Paxton.

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It reeks of desperation. Republicans may appear to be worried about the race, but with friends like "Evangelicals for a Better Future" giving Talarico a boost in order to whitewash his record, it's kind of obvious that the Talarico campaign is also a little worried that these baskets full of crazy statements are being taken seriously.

In the last 3 days Talarico has given interviews with every news outlet in the country, gone on Jimmy Kimmel, brought in Beto O’Rourke, reversed himself on several progressive positions, and invented a bunch of fake Republican supporters.



This is panic mode. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 10, 2026

The Texas Republican Party has shared some of those statements.

Don’t take our word for it. Listen to James Talarico in his own words. He said “God is nonbinary,” said the trans community needs abortion care, and argued that science recognizes six biological sexes. He is not the moderate Democrats portray him to be.He is a radical who wants… pic.twitter.com/Zv7NkU5yc6 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 27, 2026

Don’t take our word for it. Listen to James Talarico in his own words. He said “God is nonbinary,” said the trans community needs abortion care, and argued that science recognizes six biological sexes. He is not the moderate Democrats portray him to be.He is a radical who wants radical change.

According to the FEC website, "Evangelicals for a Better Future" was started on September 6 and is operated out of D.C. Its treasurer is Christopher Koob, a known Democrat operative whose longtime alliance with the Democrat Party hearkens back to the glory days of the DNC when Bill Clinton was the kingmaker of the party.

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But wait... there's more.

James Talarico's senate campaign treasurer, Lauren Decot Lee, is a partner at the same firm as Christopher Koob, the vile Democrat campaign treasurer and overseer for the Jihad Squad's the Squad Victory Fund PAC. https://t.co/hR9tD4XcvL — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 30, 2026

That could be six degrees of a campaign ethics violation. So much for Talarico being above corruption.

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"Evangelicals for a Better Future" is the same type of phony partnership the Kamala Harris presidential campaign had with "Evangelicals for Harris," a Faith Voters front group that used to be called "Evangelicals for Biden." Faith Voters was formed by Eric Sapp, who runs Public Democracy. This "public benefit organization" had its fingerprints all over COVID propaganda and the 2020 BLM protests.

It's the same story, different name. "Evangelicals for a Better Future" spouts the same multiracial, multicultural gobbledygook and deconstructionist Christianity as Talarico; so, they are his fellow travelers. Actual Texas evangelicals have already heard Talarico in his own words, including the ones he claims are being misinterpreted. They are giving Talarico, and this group, a hard pass.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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