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Talarico Flubs Fox News Interview — He Surrenders Fast After Insane Comment Comes Back to Haunt Him

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Sep 09, 2026 10:40 PM
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Talarico Flubs Fox News Interview — He Surrenders Fast After Insane Comment Comes Back to Haunt Him
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

"Six gender" James Talarico may not be ready for primetime.

Talarico decided to go on Fox News for a sit-down interview. This was incredibly brave. Or incredibly stupid — depending on your point-of-view.

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The interview took a turn for the worse when the topic turned to his ridiculously Woke social views.

The Texas Senate candidate was confronted on such real stumpers as whether biological males should play girls' sports and the "trick question" of how many sexes there are.

“I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements,” he admitted. 

You think?

“There are not six sexes,"  he also said. "There are two."

Beyond Talarico's "Woke 1 was crazy, lol" moment, we've got the inconvenient problem that he was actually a member of the Texas legislature.

There are these things called "votes" that tell us what a politician actually thinks, or at least, what he is going to vote for.

The conversation turned to the boys-playing-girls-sports "controversy" that would not be a thing if the Left wasn't bat-sh*t crazy.

"I oppose trans athletes playing in girls sports if it endangers safety or fairness," he claimed.

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Talk radio host Dana Loesch was quick to point out that this is not consistent with his record. At all.

She brought the receipts.

She wrote:

Well this isn't true. Not at all. Talarico very vociferously opposed and voted against both SB 14 and SB 15 which banned surgical mutilation of minors and banned men on women's sports teams, respectively. He said at the time of his opposition: "Some things are more important than perfectly fair competition in sports."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also piled on.

The governor wrote:

Jimmy Talarico “missed the mark” with more than just his words, he missed the mark with his votes. 

He was either lying about what he believed when he said there are six sexes, or he is lying about what he believes now. 

Six Gender Jimmy is not fit to represent Texas in the United States Senate.

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On the wave of some highly suspect polling that suggests he may be in shouting distance of Texas attorney general and Republican candidate Ken Paxton, Talarico must have been feeling cocky.

The Howdy Doody lookalike strolled into the lion's den. But this time, there wasn't a peanut gallery of astroturfed media to bail him out.

James Talarico would be Texas toast under normal circumstances. As November rapidly approaches, he is already starting to get burnt.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER | WOKE | WOMEN'S SPORTS
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