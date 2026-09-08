LIVE Election Results: New Hampshire

Believe it or not, there are still a few primaries remaining ahead of November's midterm elections. This being Tuesday, another state has bellied up to the bar: New Hampshire.

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The Granite State's got contested House and Senate races for both parties, as does the race for the GOP nomination for governor, though incumbent Gov. Kelly Ayotte is the prohibitive favorite. (Healthcare attorney Cinde Warmington is the only contender for the Democrat nomination.)

For New Hampshire's two U.S. House seats, the open seat for CD-1 (current Rep. Chris Pappas is vying for the Senate seat) has invited a crowded field for both Democrats and Republicans, with nine Dem contenders (including retiring Sen. Jean Shaheen's daughter, Stefany) and five GOP contenders. CD-2 is a touch quieter, with incumbent Maggie Goodlander, a Democrat, facing only one challenger in Paige Beauchemin, and four contenders (including Lily Tang Williams) vying for the Republican nomination.

As noted above, Jeanne Shaheen's retirement opened up the Senate seat. For Democrats, it's current Rep. Chris Pappas facing off against four other candidates. The Republican field is crowded — there are eight candidates, with John Sununu, who served in the Senate prior to Shaheen, considered a strong contender. Former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown is also in the race, but polls have him lagging.

Polls close for most of the state at 7:00 PM ET, though there are a few that close at 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM.

We'll be watching the returns here at RedState, and you can, too. We'll bring you the live results right here, thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, so be sure to check in — and participate in the comments below.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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